CELEBRATE THE AUSPICIOUS YEAR OF THE DRAGON WITH THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Enticing dining program awaits to celebrate the traditions

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali welcomes Chinese New Year with enticing dining program. Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with heart-warming sumptuous delicacies and specialty menus specially curated by culinary team.

Reunion Dinner at Senses

Located in the heart of resort, Senses is a tranquil dining venue surrounded by the lush tropical garden and picturesque resort's landscape. The restaurant offer multiple choice of seating arrangement, diners can opt for a warm and welcoming indoor area, private dining seating, or outdoor seating to enjoy dining with a view.

On Lunar New Year's Eve, Senses invites diners to indulge in buffet dinner with wide array of international cuisine and Chinese specialties including Lunar New Year's Eve buffet dinner at IDR 880,000++ per person.

Prosperous Afternoon Tea at Ritz-Carlton Lounge & Bar

In celebration of an auspicious Lunar New Year, from 7 to 13 February 2024, a special themed afternoon tea is available for guests to savor. Indulge in savory prosperity snacks including Jiabing Rice Paper Rolls, Mala Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Alaska Crab Leg Salad, Egg and Scallion Roll, BBQ Beef Pie, Pine Skewer as well as Egg Tart, Sticky Rice, Fortune Cookies, Pie, Berries of Fortune, Golden Sesame Ball, Raisin and Butter Scones to treat the sweet tooth.

For reservations and enquiries, please call (+62) 361 849 8988, or visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dpssw-the-ritz-carlton-bali/dining/ for more information about The Ritz-Carlton Bali or connect on WhatsApp (+62) 8191 849 8988.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares of white beachfront and an elevated cliff-top setting, the resort feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and lush tropical gardens. A glass elevator connects the cliff and the beachfront, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, and The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, is proud to present the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali