Unlocking Festive Memories at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

A memorable stay package and dining program this festive season at a Bali beachfront resort.

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the enchanting allure of Bali this festive season, where joyful celebrations blend seamlessly with the island's rich cultural traditions. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, the holiday stay package unfolds in an atmosphere of elegance, warmth, and heartfelt hospitality. Nestled along the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, the resort invites you to embrace a time of connection, relaxation, and discovery, wrapped in the beauty of the island.

Festive Season at Bali Beachfront Resort, The Ritz-Carlton in Bali

The festive journey begins the moment guests arrive, greeted by ocean breezes, tropical scents, and the gracious smiles of the Ladies and Gentlemen. A selection of welcome fruits sets the tone for a memorable tropical holiday, while a well-appointed suite or villa becomes a sanctuary of comfort and tranquility.

Begin each morning with a lavish breakfast at Senses, where international flavors and local culinary delights welcome the day with flair. Villa guests may also enjoy the privilege of 24-hour in-villa breakfast—an intimate way to savor the start of each day in complete privacy. As part of your festive stay, a one-time Christmas or New Year's Eve buffet dinner awaits at Senses Restaurant, offering a vibrant feast of seasonal dishes, live culinary stations, and the joyful spirit of celebration. More festive dining program such as Festive Afternoon Tea and other exciting dining offers can be seen on the festive booklet or visit website.

Wellness seekers will find serenity at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, a luxury spa Nusa Dua, where traditional Balinese healing meets modern relaxation. Enjoy complimentary access to the spa's hydro-vital facility, including steam room, sauna, cold plunge, hot whirlpool, and refreshments.

Families are welcomed with a fun-filled holiday-themed activity at Ritz Kids, offering daily activities and poolside play designed to inspire curiosity and delight. Moments of joy continue with koi fish feeding, a simple yet charming activity loved by guests of all ages.

"The festive season is a cherished time of togetherness, and we are delighted to welcome guests to celebrate it with us." says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "Our Ladies and Gentlemen have thoughtfully curated experiences that honor both the spirit of the holidays and the beauty of Balinese culture. We look forward to creating memorable moments that our guests will treasure long after their stay."

For more information, visit website at ritzcarltonbali.com or email at [email protected]

# # #

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali