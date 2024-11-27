KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, IPC Shopping Centre invites you to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Scandinavian Christmas and joy with its 'Charms of Nordic Noel' celebration. Embracing the essence of a home away from home, IPC brings a uniquely warm and welcoming atmosphere filled with holiday cheer, exclusive rewards, and delightful experiences for everyone, running from today until 29 December.

Celebrate the ‘Charms of Nordic Noel’ at IPC Shopping Centre for a Heartwarming Christmas Season

Inspired by the cosy traditions of Nordic winter, "Charms of Nordic Noel" offers a delightful shopping experience that evokes the magical and warm essence of Christmas. The word "Charm" suggests an inviting and enchanting quality, while "Nordic Noel" draws inspiration from the winter traditions of Northern Europe, where holiday décor celebrates natural elements that bring warmth even to the coldest days. "Noel," meaning Christmas, adds a timeless holiday touch, inviting shoppers to celebrate the true spirit of the season at IPC Shopping Centre.

Find the Charms of Christmas with Gifts, Rewards and Festive Surprises

From now through December 29th, IPC Shopping Centre brings festive cheer to its Tack Club loyalty members through a series of delightful rewards. With every shopping experience at IPC, enjoy the holiday benefits:

RM10 Christmas e-Voucher with a minimum spend of RM200 in two receipts

Christmas e-Voucher with a minimum spend of in two receipts RM30 Christmas e-Vouchers with a minimum spend of RM500 in three receipts

Christmas e-Vouchers with a minimum spend of in three receipts Exclusive Outdoor Foldable Chair for purchases over RM800 (or RM1,000 for non-members) in three receipts

(or for non-members) in three receipts Complimentary wrapping paper and postcard with any spending amount

Ms. Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre, shared, "We believe in creating a space where everyone feels right at home. At IPC Shopping Centre, we're more than just a place to shop—we're a destination where harmony and happiness come together. Last month, we introduced our new tagline, "The Lagom Life, It's Just Right," reflecting the balance between excitement and relaxation, especially meaningful during the holiday season. This year's 'Charms of Nordic Noel' theme invites you to experience the warmth and simplicity of Scandinavian Christmas traditions. From festive markets to curated gifts, every detail is designed to bring joy and help you create lasting memories with your loved ones."

Explore the Christmas Marketplace at Level G

IPC's Christmas Marketplace will feature over 30 booths filled with festive offerings. Shoppers can browse an array of holiday goods from different brands, perfect for creating memorable moments at home or finding unique gifts for loved ones. This vibrant space, in IPC's trademark Scandinavian design, brings holiday spirit and an exciting shopping experience for the entire family.

Discover Thoughtful Gifts at Swede Gifts Corner

At the Swedefinds Corner, shoppers can discover a thoughtfully curated selection of exclusive IPC merchandise priced at RM30, RM50, and RM100 to meet the diverse gifting needs of our shoppers. Små Club members can pick up a unique Swedish-inspired Christmas sticker pack at the i-Counter, Level G, for festive keepsake.

Share the love with Postcards

Shoppers can also receive a beautifully designed Christmas postcard with any purchase at the i-Counter, Level G, offering a charming opportunity to bring back the art of heartfelt, handwritten greetings this holiday season. IPC invites shoppers to move beyond digital messages and reconnect with the warmth of personal, handwritten notes. Simply redeem a festive postcard with any purchase and spread the holiday cheer to those who matter most.

Show Your Holiday Spirit with 'Team Up, Dress Up & Win!' Challenge

Capture the joy of the season with the 'Team Up, Dress Up & Win!' contest, which offers RM300 Ben's Independent Grocer cash vouchers for five (5) winning groups. Just snap a photo with friends and family at IPC in their best festive attire, upload it to the comments on IPC's Facebook contest post before December 29th, and join the running for a chance to win!

Ongoing Promotions with IPC Fashion Chic Perks

IPC Shopping Centre is thrilled to introduce Fashion Chic Perks, exclusive for Tack Club members, running from this festive season through to 6 April 2025. With a minimum spend of RM300 in two same-day receipts at any of IPC's fashion outlets, members can enjoy a complimentary personalised tote bag and a refreshing ice cream treat to sweeten their shopping experience.

Members can personalize their tote bag with up to 12 characters (including spaces) in either black or cream, adding a personal touch to their holiday shopping. Tote bags will be available for collection at the i-Counter, Level G, within 14 days from date of redemption. Don't miss out on this perfect opportunity to add a little extra charm to your festive season!

For more information about the Charms of Nordic Noel or IPC Fashion Chic Perks, please visit ipc.com.my or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook , Instagram , or TikTok for the latest promotions, events and updates.

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Malaysia's first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail's growing portfolio in the region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara since 2003, it serves as a familiar, cosy home away from home for their community and beyond. Blending its Swedish heritage with innovation, IPC Shopping Centre leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future. IPC Shopping Centre enhances everyday life as the preferred one-stop retail hub with diverse offerings that goes beyond transactional shopping, but also a space for continued connection, discovery and inspiration for its visitors.

