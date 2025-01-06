CELEBRATE THE LUNAR NEW YEAR 2025 AT HOIANA RESORT & GOLF, WORLD'S LEADING FULLY INTEGRATED RESORT

HOI AN, Vietnam, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoiana Resort & Golf is delighted to celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 with exclusive "Fun-Tết-Stic" program, running from January 15 to February 28, 2025. The program features exclusive room packages at four luxury hotels, gourmet dining at 20 restaurants and bars, and an array of family-friendly activities designed to create unforgettable moments.

A Memorable Tết Celebration for All Ages

A Memorable Tết Celebration for All Ages Celebrate Lunar New Year at a Global Icon of Luxury and Hospitality

This special event embodies the spirit of prosperity, joy, and togetherness. Room packages start from VND 2,520,000++ per night and include daily buffet breakfast, afternoon tea, and other exclusive benefits—perfect for a family gathering.

Guests can also indulge in authentic and traditional Lunar New Year feasts showcasing Vietnamese and Asian cuisines across the resort's 20 restaurants. For added excitement, visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of Tết through traditional games, cultural performances, and engaging activities held throughout the resort.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at a Global Icon of Luxury and Hospitality

Located along Central Vietnam's pristine coastline, near two UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary—Hoiana Resort & Golf is proud to have been recognized as the World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort 2024 by the World Travel Awards.

The integrated resort features over 1,200 rooms across four luxury hotels, including two New World-branded properties—New World Hoiana Beach Resort and New World Hoiana Hotel—along with Hoiana Hotel & Suites and Hoiana Residences. Guests can enjoy 20 world-class dining venues, Vietnam's leading golf course - Hoiana Shores Golf Club, Asia's largest beach club - NOX Beach Club, and a 2,700m² kids' club, making it the ultimate destination for luxury and leisure.

Witness the Hoiana World Pickleball Championship Series Finals (Hoiana WPC Finals)

From January 8 to 19, 2025, Hoiana Resort & Golf proudly hosts the Hoiana WPC Finals. As the title sponsor, the resort will welcome top players from around the globe to Vietnam's central coast for this prestigious international sporting event. The tournament, marking the grand finale of the WPC SERIES, features a prize pool of USD 20,000 and promises an exceptional sports experience.

SOURCE Hoiana Resort & Golf