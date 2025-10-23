Celebrate the New Year Beneath Bali's Starry Skies

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, the festive season unfolds in captivating harmony with the island's rich traditions. Surrounded by swaying coconut palms and the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort presents a series of celebrations that blend refined indulgence with authentic Balinese touches.

A season of joy unfolds at The Laguna Bali, where every celebration reflects the island’s beauty and spirit.

The festivities begin with signature festive cakes, where classic confections are elevated with tropical inspiration. From the Santa's Delight Christmas Cake to the Coconut & Pandan Opera Cake and Yuletide Spiced Log, each creation captures the essence of the island's warmth. Complementing these is The Laguna Festive Hamper, featuring ginger cookies, fruitcake, panettone, stollen, chocolate fudge, and golden Balinese honey for a thoughtful expression of the season's spirit.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, A Timeless Christmas Celebration at Arwana offers a set menu dinner highlighting locally inspired flavors presented with contemporary flair. At Banyubiru, guests can enjoy a lavish buffet featuring international and Indonesian favorites. The festivities continue on Christmas Day with the Arwana Christmas Brunch, where coastal ambiance and culinary artistry create a memorable celebration by the sea.

The resort's New Year's Eve celebrations invite guests to welcome 2026 in grandeur. The Gatsby in Bali Gala at Balai Raya Ballroom promises an evening of timeless glamour, live entertainment, and a sparkling countdown, while the Arwana Beachfront Celebration offers an enchanting seaside experience complete with fireworks illuminating the night sky over Nusa Dua.

For younger guests, Young Global Explorers activities such as crafting Coconut Leaf Santa Hats and Feathered Festive Dream Catchers bring creativity and festive joy to the season. To restore balance before or after the celebrations, the Lagoon Spa Total Rejuvenation Ritual offers a Balinese-inspired journey of renewal designed to harmonize body and spirit.

"At The Laguna Bali, we embrace the festive season through the island's spirit of authenticity and grace. Each celebration is thoughtfully designed to honor Bali's traditions while creating timeless moments of connection for our guests," said Lucia Liu, General Manager of The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali.

View The Laguna Bali Festive Booklet for more information, or visit www.thelagunabali.com.

