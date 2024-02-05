Celebrating a Legacy of Care - Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Healthcare and Unveils Its Future Vision with Gala Dinner

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) marked a significant milestone with its 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, an event that highlighted the hospital's impressive legacy and future ambitions in the healthcare sector.

[From left to right] Kwan Choong Yoong, COO of PHKL; Cammie Mok, IHH Board Director; ⁠Dato’ Sri Muthanna bin Abdullah, IHH Board Director; Mr Jean Francois Naa, CEO of IHH Healthcare Malaysia; Erica Lam, CEO of PHKL; Dr Prem Kumar Nair, Group CEO of IHH Healthcare; Dr M. Narayanan, Medical Director cum PIC of PHKL; Ong Ai Lin, IHH Board Director; ⁠Bryan Lim, IHH Board Director (PRNewsfoto/Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur)

For five decades, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has grown from a small private facility into a tertiary hospital featuring 380 beds, 8 operating rooms, and over 120 clinics. It has continually pushed the boundaries of medical innovation, achieving prestigious international accreditations and spearheading numerous medical advancements. It boasts over 200 consultants of various specialties and subspecialties, solidifying its position as a comprehensive hub for complex medical cases.

The Gala Dinner, attended by PHKL's healthcare professionals, partners, and community leaders, was a tribute to PHKL's journey and its vision for the future. A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a comprehensive remodelling plan for PHKL. This ambitious project, set to be completed in five years, includes extensive upgrades to facilities, enhancement of medical technologies, and expansion of service spaces. The CEO of PHKL, Erica Lam, emphasised, "We are embarking on a transformative journey, enhancing our medical technologies and expanding our spaces to better serve our community."

The remodelling aims to redefine PHKL as a model smart hospital, doubling its A&E facilities, increasing the number of beds with 90% as single rooms, with a total 12 operating theatres including a hybrid room, and expanding to 200 clinics. These enhancements reflect PHKL's dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare services and adapting to evolving medical needs.

The event also underscored PHKL's commitment to sustainability and community engagement. A notable initiative announced was the contribution of 500 saplings to APE Malaysia sites along the Kinabatangan River, Sabah. This three-month collaboration starting from 1 February 2024, symbolises PHKL's dedication to environmental conservation and its impact on local communities.

Erica Lam, in her speech, proudly reflected on PHKL's achievements and its future trajectory. "For 50 remarkable years, PHKL has been a beacon of excellence, constantly innovating and striving for the highest standards in healthcare. As we look ahead, our focus remains steadfast on providing personalised, sustainable, and high-quality care. Our initiative to establish a dedicated team and resources for conducting clinical trials is particularly noteworthy, as it's uncommon for private hospitals to engage in such research-intensive endeavours. This demonstrates our deep commitment to pioneering in medical science and offering novel treatment options to our patients."

"Additionally, our implementation of the Value Driven Outcomes (VDO) program is a significant stride towards transforming healthcare delivery. VDO is designed to offer high-quality care that is not only safe, appropriate, and effective but also cost-efficient. This initiative focuses on rationalising healthcare costs while ensuring optimal patient outcomes, embodying our dedication to providing both exceptional and accessible healthcare services. Together with our Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) initiative, a coordinated program promoting the appropriate use of antibiotics. AMS is crucial for enhancing patient health outcomes and preventing the overuse and misuse of these vital medications. These programs, together, encapsulate our unwavering commitment to make healthcare truly more sustainable."

As PHKL embarks on its next chapter, the hospital remains dedicated to its mission of offering state-of-the-art, compassionate healthcare, continuing its legacy of excellence for generations to come. The 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner not only celebrated past achievements but also heralded a future where PHKL continues to set benchmarks in healthcare excellence.

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For 5 decades now, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) has remained the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly dedicated to delivering exceptional care and accessible cutting-edge technology to patients from all walks of life. Our journey began in 1974, with just 68 beds and a team of 20 medical specialists. Fast forward to the present day, we stand as a healthcare icon, operating 380 beds and home to over 200 consultants, each specialising in diverse medical and surgical disciplines.

At Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide quality healthcare services while fostering clinical research and trials. We take pride in championing clinical excellence, service quality, and operational efficiency. Our pursuit of excellence has earned us accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Additionally, we are honoured to hold certification as a Baby Friendly Hospital and a preferred hospital in Malaysia by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur reaffirms its role as a pillar of the city, offering world-class healthcare services, innovative treatments, and a legacy of excellence.

SOURCE Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur