Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur Continues Legacy of Care with Community Health Screening for the Lembah Pantai Community

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, together with Premier Integrated Labs, Pantai Integrated Rehab, and Twin Tower Medical Centre, and with support from the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia and AstraZeneca, marked a milestone in their continuous effort to ensuring that every segment of the community has access to quality healthcare. PHKL together with their partners proudly held a health screening initiative today, as part of the ongoing 'Lembah Pantai Wellness Initiative'. The initiative was a continuation of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the hospital and aimed to empower the community by prioritising their health and wellness.

From early morning, over 200 members of the community gathered at the venue, eager to take advantage of the free health screening services provided. The day began at 8.00 am with the arrival of the public, followed by registration and the start of various health screening activities.

The event was attended by several dignitaries and PHKL partners including YB Fahmi Fadzil, Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai and Minister of Communications; Ms. Erica Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur; En Mohd Hareeff Muhammed, Head of the Ambulatory, Ancillary & Allied Health (AAA) Division, and CEO of Premier Integrated Labs; Liew Swee Lee, Secretary of the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA); and Mr. Kwan Choon Yoong, Chief Operating Officer of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The Lembah Pantai Wellness Initiative included various free health screening activities for the Lembah Pantai community such as a mobile truck for audiology tests, lung, blood, and dental checks, posture and strength assessments, and BMI and body composition analyses using the InBody machine.

The event concluded with members of the community gaining not only a deeper understanding of their health but also the tools and knowledge to maintain it. This initiative underscores Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur's ongoing commitment to community wellness and its pioneering role in preventive healthcare.

For more information on future events and health screening packages, please visit Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur's website;

www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur/packages-promotions/50th-anniversary-health-screening-package .

