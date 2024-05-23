Revolutionising Cardiac Care at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Advanced TAVI Procedure on Patient with Severe Aortic Stenosis

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL), a leader in medical excellence and patient care, has achieved another significant medical milestone with the successful launch of its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) program. TAVI is a minimally invasive procedure designed to replace a narrowed aortic valve that does not open properly. It is typically performed through a small incision in the groin, using a catheter to implant a new valve under x-ray guidance. The complex procedure is performed by a TAVI team led by PHKL's Senior Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Yee Kok Meng on patients suffering from severe aortic stenosis, a condition in which the aortic valve narrows and impedes blood flow from the heart to the body.

Dr. Yee Kok Meng, Consultant Cardiologist (5th from the left), and Dr. Tan Kok Leng, Consultant Cardiologist (4th from the left), pictured with the cath lab team

"Traditionally, these very sick heart patients were treated surgically by replacing the damaged heart valve with an artificial valve via open heart surgery. However such operations especially in the elderly population or those with multiple comorbidities may be very high risk. Now with TAVI, we are able to offer such patients an alternative approach which is both minimally invasive and much safer" said Dr Yee.

"At Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, I am especially glad we are able to ramp up the TAVI program this year thanks to the support of the PHKL hospital management and all the staff involved. Due to the complexity of the procedure, TAVI requires a teamwork approach, and to this end PHKL has really provided all the support required to build up a dedicated TAVI team, which I think is crucial to ensure that the excellent results in terms of patient care and clinical outcomes are maintained," added Dr Yee. Over the past month, two patients diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis, including an 83-year-old gentleman from Ipoh, and a 69 year-old Indonesian recovering from a recent stroke underwent TAVI successfully. Both patients were discharged home within 48 hours of the procedure.

The Heart Centre at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has been at the forefront of treating complex heart conditions with cutting-edge technologies. This successful procedure not only represents a personal victory for the patient and Dr. Yee but also sets a benchmark for cardiac care standards nationwide.

To ensure the health of your heart continues to play the right rhythms, PHKL emphasises the importance of early detection and preventive measures. PHKL's Heart Screening Package offers various assessments tailored to meet individual needs and lifestyles. From stress tests and echocardiograms to cardiac CT heart scans, our cardiologists are equipped to detect potential heart issues early and to ensure your heart is performing at its best.

"The success of such advanced procedures at PHKL is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our medical teams and their relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare," said Erica Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur. "We are proud to provide our patients with access to some of the most sophisticated treatment options available in the world right here in Malaysia."

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur remains dedicated to enhancing patient care through innovation and expertise, contributing significantly to the advancements in the medical field, particularly in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

For more information about PHKL Heart Screening Package

Dr. Yee Kok Meng, Consultant Cardiologist

MBChB (Edin), MD (Cardiology, UK), M C P (UK), FACC (USA)

Dr Yee is a Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur since 2005, and has over 20 years of clinical experience as an Interventional Cardiologist. He obtained his degree in Internal Medicine at the University of Edinburgh, UK in 1993. He subsequently completed his training and specialised in Cardiology at Cambridge University in 2001. He was then offered a fellowship in Interventional Cardiology by the University of Toronto, Canada. Based at the Toronto General Hospital, Dr Yee gained vast experience in all aspects of interventional cardiology procedures. He subsequently returned to Malaysia in August 2002 Dr Yee has contributed significantly to the field of cardiology and has published widely in respected scientific journals. In 2002, the University of Edinburgh awarded Dr Yee the postgraduate MD doctorate in Cardiology with distinction. He has vast experience in a wide range of interventional procedures and performs most of his cases via the transradial route. He is also experienced with the use of various adjunctive devices and therapies such as rotational atherectomy, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), OCT and coronary doppler wire (Pressure Wire).

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For 5 decades now, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) has remained the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly dedicated to delivering exceptional care and accessible cutting-edge technology to patients from all walks of life. Our journey began in 1974, with just 68 beds and a team of 20 medical specialists. Fast forward to the present day, we stand as a healthcare icon, operating 380 beds and home to over 200 consultants, each specialising in diverse medical and surgical disciplines.

At Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide quality healthcare services while fostering clinical research and trials. We take pride in championing clinical excellence, service quality, and operational efficiency. Our pursuit of excellence has earned us accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Additionally, we are honoured to hold certification as a Baby Friendly Hospital and a preferred hospital in Malaysia by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur reaffirms its role as a pillar of the city, offering world-class healthcare services, innovative treatments, and a legacy of excellence.

