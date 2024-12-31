Celebrating Success: The European Wines Ambassadors Campaign concludes with impactful initiatives across Asia

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Wines Ambassadors Campaign in Asia proudly announces the successful conclusion of its three-year initiative, which ran from January 2022 to December 2024. This campaign focused on delivering high-quality education about European wines in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan region, promoting the excellence of the Interprofessional Wine Council D.O. La Mancha (Spain), Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE. (Italy), and the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece (EDOAO).

The campaign successfully addressed its objectives of increasing the competitiveness of EU wines through information and communication, while enhancing knowledge about European quality policies and sustainability. Our educational framework equipped professionals with both in-depth knowledge and practical communicative tools, fostering a comprehensive understanding of European wines.

The beneficiaries expressed their enthusiasm for the campaign and its positive impact on wine education.

Ángel Ortega, General Manager at I.C.R.D.O. La Mancha, stated, "After many years promoting La Mancha wines in Asia, we realized that there were no wine educational courses at a European level. This is how the idea of the European Wine Ambassadors campaign was born. We are delighted to have been able to be part of this campaign together with UVIVE and Wines of Greece, training professionals in European wines and their quality schemes."

Maria Triantafyllou, Director of the Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece, expressed her excitement, saying, "It has been a fantastic collaboration that has sparked great interest in Greek wines. The campaign has not only highlighted the unique qualities of our wines but has also fostered a deeper understanding of the rich cultural heritage behind them."

The president of UVIVE added, "The synergy among the three beneficiaries from different countries has been remarkable. The interest generated by the campaign has demonstrated a strong desire for knowledge and appreciation of European wines."

MASTERCLASSES

Over the course of the campaign, we conducted 75 masterclasses, showcasing 450 wines and tasting over 1,800 wine bottles. We engaged with 4,500 in person attendees, including local professionals from the Ho.Re.Ca. sector, importers, distributors, and the press. More than 27,000 wine glasses were used in these educational events, highlighting the extensive reach and impact of our program.

These masterclasses included expert guidance, immersive tasting experiences, and educational content covering wine production methods, terroir, and food pairing. Participants actively engaged in discussions, enhancing their understanding of the wines sampled. This collaborative learning environment not only deepened their appreciation for European wines but also equipped them with practical skills applicable in their professional settings.

The extensive reach and impact of our campaign over its three-year duration is reflected by these numbers: In Singapore, we conducted 9 masterclasses, showcasing 48 wines and engaging 590 participants. South Korea featured 18 masterclasses in Seoul and 3 in Busan, presenting a total of 80 wines and attracting over 1,000 attendees eager to enhance their wine knowledge. Taiwan contributed significantly as well, presenting 48 wines to 540 participants. In China, we held 36 masterclasses across key cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Xian, and Hong Kong, showcasing a total of 136 wines and over 4,000 participants on site and on-line. Overall, the campaign drew an impressive 6,000 participants, encompassing both in-person and online attendees, highlighting the strong interest in European wines in the region.

Each masterclass was led by knowledgeable sommeliers and wine educators who guided participants through the nuances of European wines. In Singapore, Annette Scarffe MW led engaging masterclasses, sharing her extensive knowledge of European wines. In South Korea we had the collaboration of the talented Insoon Lee, who was assisted by Minjiu Kim, Gwanghyeon Hong and Sangmi Kim in Seoul and Yongsoo Choi in Busan, all known for their ability to simplify complex wine concepts and foster meaningful discussions about wine.

Ivan Hui is a prominent figure in Hong Kong who has made wine education more accessible by sharing insights on international wines. Meanwhile, Frankie Zhao, Ofilos Wu, Scarlet Ma, James Zhan, Ma Zhao, and Jerry Cheng led masterclasses in mainland China, delving into the complexities of European wine regions. In Taiwan, Aaron Chuang shared his expertise, enhancing participants' appreciation of wine through engaging tastings. Quotes from the European Wine Ambassadors speakers highlight the essence and impact of these masterclasses on attendees.

Ivan Hui expressed, "I hope participants gain a better understanding of European wines and broaden their interest by learning about recent developments. The engagement during tastings was remarkable; many accurately identified the vineyard soils, demonstrating their attentiveness and enjoyment of the process." He added that the European Wine Ambassadors Campaign serves as an excellent educational platform, highlighting that "European wines are well recognized in Asia, but the diversity is often unknown. Each masterclass was filled with eager participants, keen to learn more about these unique wine regions."

Aaron Chuang noted the transformative effect of the masterclasses, stating, "Many participants told me they would now consider wines from these regions, which they previously overlooked." He emphasized the importance of education, saying, "While the Taiwanese wine market is growing slowly, European wines still dominate due to active promotion and education. The European Wine Ambassadors program has significantly contributed to this effort."

Ofilos Wu shared his passion for these wine regions, saying, "I feel honored to be an ambassador for high-quality wines that many Chinese consumers are unaware of. Through these masterclasses, I aim to share the stories and facts about these regions, allowing participants to appreciate the quality of the wines." He highlighted the unique characteristics of DO La Mancha, stating, "The strict regulations in viticulture and vinification, along with the diversity of wine styles, ensure high-quality production."

Scarlett Ma reflected on her journey, saying, "My passion for Greek wines has shaped my approach to teaching, making it engaging and accessible. I want participants to leave feeling inspired to explore Greek wines further." She pointed out the evolving demand in the Asian market, noting, "Younger consumers are seeking wines with stories behind them, and educational initiatives like EUWINA empower them to appreciate the significance of terroir and wine heritage."

HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL WINE & SPIRITS FAIR (HKIWS)

The campaign also participated in the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (HKIWS) 2024, with a dedicated pavilion showcasing a selection of Italian wines from the Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti (U.V.I.VE). Over 500 professionals and consumers visited the pavilion. We presented tailored seminars from November 7th to 9th, hosted by Ivan Hu. These sessions showcased a curated selection of exceptional Prosecco and Valpolicella wines from the Veneto region of Italy. A total of 150 attendees participated in the three 45-minute masterclasses, which featured tastings of four wines: two sessions focused on D.O.C. Prosecco and one on D.O.C. Valpolicella.

STUDY TRIPS TO D.O. LA MANCHA AND GREECE

The campaign included significant study trips aimed at deepening the knowledge of European wines among influential Asian journalists and importers. In 2023, the participants embarked on study trips to the D.O. La Mancha and Greece during the grape harvest season. In Spain, they visited numerous wineries, met with D.O. La Mancha representatives, and explored the region's rich heritage. This initiative provided immersive experiences in vineyards and towns, culminating in a journey to Greece, where they visited the region of Samos and its impressive wineries.

In 2024, the study trips welcomed wine importers and media from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Participants in the study trip to Spain enjoyed a wine tasting at the D.O. La Mancha Regulatory Council and visited key wineries during the harvest season to experience La Mancha's rich offerings firsthand.

The study trip to Greece was equally spectacular, as participants explored stunning vineyards in Samos and enjoyed tastings at the Cooperative of Samos. They visited the Costa Lazaridi Estate in Attica, known for its breathtaking views and exceptional wines that reflect the local terroir. At the Avantis Estate, the group was impressed by the innovative approach to winemaking and the exquisite selections offered. The experience culminated at Dougos Winery in Tempi Valley, where the beautiful natural surroundings enhanced the remarkable tasting experience, showcasing the rich flavors of Greek winemaking.

COMMUNICATIONS CAMPAIGN

Our communications campaign for European Wine Ambassador was very successful, establishing a strong online presence through dedicated Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as WeChat and Weibo in China, where we garnered thousands of followers across platforms. The content focused on each beneficiary—Interprofessional Wine Council D.O. La Mancha (Spain), Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti (Italy), and the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece (EDOAO)—while also highlighting our seminars, masterclasses, study trips, and fairs. We created engaging, informative, and educational content that resonated well with our audience with over 250 posts in each platform over the 3 years. Additionally, our website, which featured comprehensive information about the campaign and its beneficiaries, received an impressive number of visits. We also distributed press releases to our exclusive media database of over 180 journalists and key opinion leaders, syndicating coverage through PR News Wire, further amplifying our reach and impact.

As we conclude this campaign, we express our gratitude to all partners, participants, and supporters who contributed to its success. The campaign has set a strong foundation for future initiatives, ensuring that the legacy of European wines continues to thrive in this dynamic market.

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARIES

D. O. La Mancha is a Spanish Denominación de Origen Protegida (DOP) for wines, with over 190,000 hectares planted to vines, and it is the largest continuous vine-growing area in the world. It is located in the autonomous region of Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain. La Mancha has a vast wine-growing tradition, which, added to a series of characteristic geological, geographical, and climatic elements that define it, make it an ideal territory to produce excellent grapes and subsequently give life to great wines, with very peculiar nuances. La Mancha wines are today among the most exquisite and prestigious in the world, they are tasted throughout Spain and also exported to the five continents, turning Castilla-La Mancha into the leading Autonomous Region of Spain in terms of wine exports in volume.

The Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE. was set up thirty years ago involving almost all the region's Consorzi di Tutela (wine protection consortia). A far-sighted decision that has produced results over time. The U.VI.VE.'s main role is to represent Veneto's DOC wine sector. Through the consortia, it coordinates the crucial monitoring and control activities of the production and marketing of Veneto DOC and DOCG wines, also intending to combat fraud and abuse affect designations of origin and consortium brands. This protection ranges from guarantees for traceability to winemaking using traditional methods. Strict controls cover every single step of the entire wine-production chain, from the vineyard to the shop shelf.

National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece. Greece has arguably one of the longest wine histories in the world as wine has always been an integral part of Greek culture since antiquity. Greece might not be the first country to produce wine, but what can be attributed to Ancient Greece is the development of a culture encompassing all aspects of wine: vine growing, production, legislation, trading, and, of course, the art of consuming wine. Despite their huge heritage, the Wines of Greece can promote themselves solely by virtue of their present attributes and not past glories. In the last three decades, a wind of change has been blowing through Greek wine production, turning a relatively traditional agricultural sector into a cutting-edge entity in today's wine world. Greek producers have invested heavily in people, education, know-how, and technology, starting a steep learning curve.

