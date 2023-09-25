Celebrating the Grand Opening of Doo Group's New Hong Kong Office: A Promising Start to an Exciting Future

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Group, amidst market growth, has diversified into four markets: brokerage, wealth management, payment exchange, and fintech. Operating in 20+ major cities worldwide, Doo Group is dedicated to offering personalized financial services. And now, we are thrilled to announce the transformation and upgrade of our Hong Kong office, culminating in a grand opening ceremony on September 20th.

The newly upgraded Hong Kong office is located in The Millennity Tower, Kwun Tong, a prime location for international business. It will serve as a strategic base for Doo Group in Asia and a key hub for global operations.

Celebrating Our Office Relocation: Explore α Better Future

Doo Group hosted the grand opening of our new Hong Kong office on 20th September. This special event was attended by Mr. Herman Cheung, Chairman of the Hong Kong Professional Insurance Brokers Association, Shirley Chen, Associate Partnership Director at Manchester United, and Chris O'Brien, Head Coach of Manchester United Soccer Schools in Hong Kong, along with partners from various industries.

The event began with a heartfelt message from Mr. King Leung from Head of Financial Services and Fintech at Invest Hong Kong expressing gratitude for Doo Group's longstanding contributions and support to the financial industry in Hong Kong. He commended Doo Group for providing comprehensive financial services to a wider clientele through cutting-edge technology and a professional team.

Following this, Mr. Windson Chan, CEO of Doo Group, delivered the opening speech. He emphasized, "We've always put our customers first, and we aim to provide top-quality financial services through professionalism and integrity. Additionally, Doo Group actively embraces ESG development principles, hoping that through continuous efforts, we can create more value for our customers, partners, and employees, contributing to sustainable social development."

After the inspiring speeches, Mr. Windson Chan, along with Managing Director of EMEA, Costas Kappai, Mr. Herman Cheung, Chairman of the Hong Kong Professional Insurance Brokers Association, and Shirley Chen, Associate Partnership Director from Manchester United, jointly initiated the inauguration ceremony using a drone for the new Hong Kong office location.

As we approach our 9th anniversary, and with the inauguration of the new Hong Kong office location, we look forward to continuing the journey with our global clients and working together for a better future.

Email: [email protected]

Website: doo.com

