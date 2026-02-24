Certis and FieldAI Partner to Advance Autonomous Robotics in Real-World Security Operations

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certis Group, a leading Singapore-based provider of integrated security and operations solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with FieldAI, a US-based developer of autonomous robotics software, to advance scalable robotic applications in complex, live security environments.

Certis President and Group CEO Ng Tian Beng (fifth from left) and FieldAI Founder and CEO Ali Agha (fifth from right) at the signing ceremony formalising the strategic partnership between Certis and FieldAI, aimed at advancing scalable autonomous robotics in live security environments.

As robotics technology matures globally, the focus is shifting from pilots to operational integration. The partnership will combine FieldAI's autonomy capabilities with Certis' operational systems to enable robots to operate alongside human teams across large, multi-site security environments.

Central to this integration is Certis' Mozart™ orchestration platform, which coordinates robots, personnel, workflows and command systems in real-world operations. Together, the companies are working to strengthen the operating model for autonomous security by integrating autonomy with governance, service delivery and frontline accountability.

Enabling Deployment Across Complex Environments

FieldAI's autonomy technology will be integrated into Certis' command-and-control platforms and workflows to support deployments across public infrastructure, transport hubs, commercial facilities and industrial sites, as well as remote or hazardous environments.

The robots are designed to perform routine and repetitive tasks, allowing security personnel to focus on higher-level analysis and incident response. Deployments are structured to improve operational efficiency and resilience while maintaining service quality and safety standards.

"The security industry operates in increasingly complex and labour-constrained environments, where reliability, safety and accountability are critical," said Ng Tian Beng, President and Group CEO of Certis. "For robotics to be viable at scale, they must integrate seamlessly with human teams, operational workflows and command systems. This partnership with FieldAI reflects our approach of working with leading technology companies to deploy solutions that perform consistently in live, mission-critical environments."

Autonomy Designed for Real-World Conditions

At the core of FieldAI's technology are its Field Foundation Models™, autonomy software that enables robots to operate safely in dynamic environments without relying on prior maps or predefined routes. As robots encounter new situations, learnings are shared across deployments to continuously improve performance.

Integrated with Certis' orchestration and fleet management systems, the autonomy software supports applications such as autonomous patrols, real-time monitoring, remote supervision and coordinated human-robot response, enabling scalable deployment across sites.

"The real world is complex and unpredictable. That is why we built autonomy that focuses on managing uncertainty while continuously learning across deployments," said Ali Agha, Chief Executive Officer of FieldAI. "Certis operates some of the most demanding security environments in the region, and integrating our autonomy technology with Certis' orchestration and operational platforms allows us to advance these capabilities in live operations at scale."

FieldAI has opened an office in Singapore to support ongoing deployments and integration work with Certis. The collaboration will initially focus on security applications, with broader use cases such as inspection and intelligent field operations explored over time. Both companies will also work together on training, safety validation and operational frameworks to support responsible deployment.

SOURCE Certis Group; FieldAI