Chairman of Fwusow Industry Co., Ltd., Receives Master Entrepreneur Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 September, a night of grandeur took place at the Grand Hyatt Taipei as the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Taiwan celebrated the nation's most successful organizations and inspiring business leaders.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) is a coveted regional awards program that recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs and enterprises demonstrating exceptional innovation, sustainable leadership, and a commitment to fair business practices. Recognized for his superior leadership skills, Yau-Kuen Hung, Chairman of Fwusow Industry Co., Ltd., was among the recipients of the Master Entrepreneur Award.

During Taiwan's rapid economic growth in the 1960s, Yau-Kuen Hung accompanied his father on frequent factory expansion trips throughout the country. With his university background in drafting, he quickly grasped the intricacies of factory and machinery layouts and was able to contribute significantly to his father's business. He effectively applied his knowledge while absorbing his father's business management principles.

Since Yau-Kuen Hung took the helm at Fwusow Industry, the company has undergone a remarkable transformation. From its humble beginnings as a livestock and aquatic feed supplier, Fwusow Industry has expanded its reach to encompass agricultural biotechnology, pet food, and processing of livestock and aquatic products, solidifying its position as Taiwan's most comprehensive agri-food circular company.



Guided by a philosophy of "practicality," Yau-Kuen Hung is committed to ensuring food safety and leads Fwusow Industry with a strategic vision and innovative approach. He has embraced digital AI to ensure sustainable business practices, including developing a circular agricultural economy, prioritizing environmental protection, and promoting social responsibility.

Under Yau-Kuen Hung's guidance, Fwusow Industry has achieved remarkable success in both financial performance and global reach. His commitment to innovation and sustainability, particularly through the adoption of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, has positioned the company as a leader in its industry.

Yau-Kuen Hung's visionary leadership has transformed Fwusow Industry into a trailblazer in Taiwan's agri-food sector. His strategic acumen, coupled with a relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability, has propelled the company to new heights. These outstanding achievements make him a worthy recipient of the Master Entrepreneur Award.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia