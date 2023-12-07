Chang'an Auto sees Thailand as a production base to expand overseas market

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GDToday:

Chang'an Auto's first overseas production base was set up in Thailand this year. The company invested 20 billion baht to set up a new energy vehicle production base in Rayong province with a production capacity of 100,000 units in the first phase and 200,000 units in the second phase. It plans to fully introduce three major intelligent products named DEEPAL, AVATR, and NEVO. By 2030, it will introduce 15 brand-new NEV models, making it a right-hand drive car production base facing the world.

