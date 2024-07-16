Guangdong Lychee Tasting Event held in Penang, Malaysia: a journey towards Malaysia-China cherished, golden friendship

GUANGZHOU, China, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday:

On July 14, hosted by GDToday, and organized by Kwong Wah Yit Poh Press Berhad, "Flavor of Guangdong lychees, all the way to Malaysia", Guangdong Lychee Tasting Event was held in Penang, Malaysia, presenting four quality lychees from Guangdong Province, including Xianjinfeng, Lingfengnuo, Nuomici, and Xinlongdiding.

"We just tried out four kinds of lychees just now. I think each has its own unique style." Liu Zhirong from Kwangtung & Tengchow Association Penang expressed how he adored the fruit he tried. Liu said his association represents overseas Chinese communities in Penang and believes lychee is exciting to strengthen business ties and people-to-people exchange with China. "We hope to partner up with Guangzhou and Dongguan to hold more exchanges on fruit promotion." he said, "We can also bring our durian to China, and import more lychees from Guangdong, along with other fruits."

To celebrate the fruit during its harvest season, an art gallery show was also introduced on the spot, putting several traditional Chinese paintings and oil paintings by prestigious Lingnan artists. "After seeing the picking video and paintings, we have a glimpse of a lychee harvest in Guangdong." said YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State Executive Council (EXCO) Member, "Along with these ink and watercolor paintings, we just felt mind-blowing."

According to YB, he thinks the China-Malaysia collaboration should be two-way. "We can also bring our durian to China, and import more lychees from Guangdong. It's coming from the heart of our people." he explained.

Local chefs also gained inspiration from the lychees shipped from Guangdong, to make new "lychees" dishes, adding to the vibrancy of Malaysian gastronomic culture. The event has also attracted some younger online popular vloggers and they shared with us their impressions of China. Serena, a local vlogger in Malaysia, was pleasantly surprised to find out lychees are used to make dishes. She hinted at what could be the possibilities ahead for the young Malaysians exploring China as a tourist destination. "I think for young Malaysians, I can use my platform to show them all these specialties like lychees from China." she detailed, "We have more direct flights now and good visa policies now. Many young Malaysians are considering traveling to China."

The event comes as a timely collaboration between the two nations, as China and Malaysia signed a slew of trade deals on June 19, 2024, allowing fresh Malaysian durians to make their way to China. Up next, more exchanges and cooperation are expected between Malaysia and the GBA, to strengthen the half-century of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.

Lee Hin Chan, General Manager, Kwong Wah Yit Poh Press Berhad concluded the event has exceeded itself and meant something bigger. "Friends from the Greater Bay Area and our overseas Chinese communities actually have a close and unbreakable kinship." Lee said, "So we hope we can have more cultural platforms like this so that we can bring the Greater Bay Area closer to overseas Chinese communities in Penang to honor our historical ties between the two regions."

SOURCE GDToday