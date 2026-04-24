Changan Group Unveils Updated "Vast Ocean Plan 2.0" and highlight Next-Generation BlueCore Hybrid at Auto China 2026

Building on Changan Group's long-term "1+4+4+5" strategy, the company is advancing global expansion through seven operational upgrades and next-generation hybrid technology.

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Group today unveiled its updated Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 at Auto China 2026, marking a new stage in its global expansion strategy and reaffirming its long-term commitment to international markets.

At the same event, the Group introduced BlueCore Hybrid versions of the fourth-generation EADO and CS75 PLUS, bringing its latest hybrid technology to two flagship models.

(PRNewsfoto/Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.)

The announcement builds on Changan Group's recently introduced "1+4+4+5" strategic framework, which positions globalization as a long-term transformation priority and sets five doubling goals by 2030, including overseas vehicle sales.

"Today, we are launching Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 with greater determination and a more open mindset," said Zhao Fei, General Manager of Changan Group "We will continue to follow our core principles—long-term development, localization, systematization, and responsible ESG practices—while evolving from an export-driven model to an integrated global operation spanning manufacturing, trade, investment, services, and sustainability."

A Stronger Global Roadmap

In 2025, Changan recorded 637,000 overseas sales, up 18.9% year-on-year. The company expanded into 21 new markets, launched 12 new models, and now operates in 118 countries and regions through 1,124 sales outlets.

Its global footprint includes 22 overseas manufacturing bases with a combined annual capacity of 350,000 units. By the end of 2025, its international portfolio had grown to 41 models, including 25 fuel vehicles and 16 new energy vehicles.

Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 represents a shift from "going global" to "taking root locally"—and from export-led trade to more systematic global operations. Under the updated plan, strategic objectives evolve from the original four ambitions to the Group's five doubling goals by 2030, supporting comprehensive growth in sales, profit, and brand value.

Updated Vast Ocean Plan: Seven Strategic Upgrades

Looking ahead to 2030, Changan Group is targeting 1.5 million overseas vehicle sales, with a stretch ambition of 1.8 million.

Regionally, the Group aims to strengthen competitiveness across key international markets. The ambition includes building leadership as a Chinese brand in Europe, reaching top 5 among global brands in Eurasia, and achieving top 10 scale—with a top 5 ambition—in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America.

To support these goals, Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 focuses on seven upgrades:

1) Technology upgrades: A more user-centered approach focused on safety, efficiency, and intelligent mobility—integrating BlueCore Hybrid, SDA Intelligence, and next-generation energy solutions to deliver practical innovations with real-world value.

2) Product upgrades: Shifting from China-led synchronous development to global-first development with regional adaptation. The Group will adhere to global platform standardization while enabling regional differentiation and developing world-class bestsellers.

3) Brand upgrades: Strengthening positioning around technology, reliability, and user trust.

4) Partnership model upgrades: Expanding collaboration across technology, manufacturing, and market development.

5) Investment upgrades: Prioritizing R&D, brand building, service capabilities, and ecosystem development.

6) Service upgrades: Enhancing global aftersales with faster response times and stronger local support.

7) Team upgrades: Building more localized, capable international teams with deeper market understanding.

Together, these upgrades are designed to strengthen long-term global capability, advance the Group's doubling targets, and deliver higher-quality mobility experiences and long-term value for users worldwide.

Advancements in Hybrid Technologies and Unmanned Logistics

Alongside the launch of Vast Ocean Plan 2.0, Changan showcased two technology pathways designed to meet different real-world mobility needs—from next-generation hybrid efficiency for passenger vehicles to safer, scalable autonomy for commercial logistics.

At the show, CHANGAN KAICHENG unveiled its Robovan unmanned logistics vehicle. Built on the SDA architecture and featuring multi-layer redundancy (including dual-redundant brake-by-wire), Robovan is designed to support safer autonomous last-mile delivery in complex mixed-traffic scenarios. Engineered for all-weather, long-duty-cycle operations, the model has also entered deep strategic cooperation with JD Logistics, with batch delivery and scaled application underway.

Alongside this commercial debut, Changan introduced BlueCore Hybrid versions of the fourth-generation EADO and CS75 PLUS. The launch builds on the debut of BlueCore Hybrid technology on March 30, when the Group presented a hybrid solution developed in China for global users.

BlueCore Hybrid is built on the iDE-H deep electrification intelligent hybrid architecture and integrates three core components with an intelligent control system. It is designed to balance fuel efficiency, dynamic performance, and in-cabin quietness.

Fuel efficiency: Powered by a dedicated 500 bar ultra-high-pressure direct injection hybrid engine, a high-efficiency three-electric system, and AI cloud control, the vehicle enables intelligent energy management for lower fuel use. The fourth-generation EADO BlueCore Hybrid has achieved a media-tested minimum fuel consumption of 1.6 L/100 km, a reported daily user average of 3.87 L/100 km, and a full-tank range of up to 1,500 km.

Reliability: Supported by nearly 1,500 core patents, BlueCore Hybrid has completed 20,000 hours of bench testing and 2 million kilometers of road trials, including a 225 km/h high-speed tire-blowout test.

Positioned in the SUV market, the fourth-generation CS75 PLUS BlueCore Hybrid prioritizes energy efficiency and intelligent configuration. With fuel consumption in the 3 L/100 km range, it also features a segment-exclusive CDC continuous damping suspension designed to improve ride comfort and driving stability.

AVATR's first "Vision Car" VISION XPECTRA, made its Asian debut, embodying the AVATR brand's Emotive Luxury design philosophy and previewed AVATR's new design language. The new AVATR 12 and AVATR 06T also made their debuts at Auto China 2026, delivering all-round upgrades in performance, intelligence, handling and safety.

DEEPAL showcased its standout lineup of six models, which included DEEPAL L06 Max, DEEPAL 560 Max, DEEPAL 670 Max. DEEPAL L06 REEV – also made its debut, delivering a smarter mobility experience to drivers around the world.

A New Chapter in Global Expansion

With Vast Ocean Plan 2.0, Changan aims to scale its international presence while strengthening long-term global capabilities across technology, products, brand building, and operations. Through next-generation hybrid systems and global models, the Group will continue to bring Chinese automotive innovation to a broader audience and create lasting value for customers worldwide.

SOURCE Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.