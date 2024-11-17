Changan LCV Unveils New Brand Strategy, Paving the Way for a New Era of Digital Intelligent New Energy Commercial Vehicle Technology

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, Changan LCV held its brand strategy launch event, accelerating its transformation into a digital intelligent new energy commercial vehicle technology brand, aiming to become a world-class vehicle brand.

At the event, Changan LCV unveiled its first native digital intelligent new energy commercial vehicle architecture—K01 which leverages technological advantages such as " Up-down decoupling, software and hardware separation, creating vehicle-cloud integration," offering users three new key benefits: "smart technology, ultimate efficiency, and fast service."

Compared to traditional architectures, the K01 platform shortens the vehicle development cycle by one year, reduces energy costs by 80%, and lowers operational costs. The platform increases vehicle production efficiency by 30%, while the low-floor design and compact layout maximize cargo volume. The "Golden Shield" battery can be fast-charged in 15 minutes to provide a range of over 200 kilometers. Its modular design is flexible and customizable, with a skateboard chassis that can accommodate various vehicle types, including light passenger car, trucks, and pickups. The K01 platform is open to the industry, promoting collaborative development and mutually beneficial opportunities for the entire value chain.

Looking to the future, Changan LCV aims to lead China's commercial vehicle market and become a global top-five player by 2030, collaborating with users to drive the future for the " digital intelligent new energy commercial vehicle technology brand."

SOURCE Changan LCV