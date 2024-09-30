CHARLES & KEITH EXPANDS HORIZONS, OPENING THREE DISTINCTIVE FLAGSHIP STORES IN KEY GLOBAL CITIES WITHIN SIX MONTHS

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARLES & KEITH continues its remarkable global expansion, reinforcing its status as a leading fashion brand by opening three standout flagship stores in major cities across Asia in 2024, following its inaugural flagship concept debut in Seoul the previous year. As the brand grows internationally, it remains committed to merging timeless design with modern retail experiences. Each flagship represents a strategic milestone in its global journey and integrates local culture with the brand's signature minimalist elegance.

The first opening of 2024, in March, saw the brand partner with the internationally acclaimed architectural firm, David Chipperfield Architects Milan, for a one-of-a-kind Maison in the vibrant district of Shibuya Center-Gai, Tokyo. Constructed in partnership with and with a design ethos characterized by sobriety and elegance, the retail space holds a special significance and is both essential and dynamic, embodying the brand's evolution from humble beginnings to a modern, classic fashion icon. The duplex boutique is a sculptural space for fashion and defined by a distinctive lime-based plaster membrane outlining a sequence of pink resin niches that maximize the retail space's geometry precision. Floors in semi-polished reconstructed stone generate a contrast with the roughness of the walls, and modular solutions and adaptable furnishings are easily implemented in various locations of the store, maintaining a seamless blend of elegance and contemporary aligned with the brand's identity.

The brand's third global flagship — its first in its home city — opened its doors barely four months later. Located at the iconic Jewel, Changi Airport, the boutique pays homage to Singapore's unique identity, blending elements of traditional architecture, lush greenery and urban sophistication into a distinctive retail experience. Inspired by the vibrant essence of Singapore, the store's concept is a tribute to courtyards of old shophouses and the verdure landscapes that define the little red dot. Customised island displays, uniquely shaped to reflect the island's topography, highlight the latest shoe collections, and a central space, sheltered by a large, curved LED glass panel serves as a striking focal point and displays a rich tapestry of breathtaking and compelling videos of nature in Singapore, marking the boutique as an immersive experiential store at the forefront of visual storytelling.

This month at MixC Chengdu, the brand has revealed its largest global boutique to date, which stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to elevating its retail experience and strengthening its presence in the Asian market. Spanning two storeys with a total area of 564 square metres, the breathtaking duplex reflects the clean-lined, minimalist aesthetic of the brand and was meticulously designed in a palette of soothing neutral hues. Chengdu-exclusive features were also integrated into the store such as Chinese artist Zhao Wei's commissioned art piece, 'Good time', a depiction of a calm yet vibrant scene highlighting the laidback versatility of the iconic Charlot bag, to honour the local culture and provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The store's exterior is adorned with lush greenery and stone-like seating, reminiscent of a tranquil zen garden, redefining the traditional concept of a store façade and provides shoppers with a uniquely serene respite from the bustle of the city.

The three flagship stores reflect CHARLES & KEITH's ongoing commitment to offering an elevated, immersive shopping experience as the brand continues its expansion and innovative spirit.

