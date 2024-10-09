Checkout.com becomes first Global PSP to launch Octopus, the leading payment method in Hong Kong, for online payments

Checkout.com is the first global digital payments provider to offer Octopus as an online payment method for merchants.

Octopus, the leading payment method in Hong Kong , boasts an impressive 98% penetration among its 7.5 million residents, making it the most popular payment method in the region.

This new offering enhances Octopus' portfolio of Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), driving better performance and providing significant benefits for merchants with a business presence in Hong Kong or those operating e-commerce or retail platforms catering to Hong Kong residents.

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkout.com, a leading digital payments provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Octopus, Hong Kong's first homegrown global fintech, to enable online payment for customers of Hong Kong's leading payment choice – becoming the first global payment service provider (PSP) to add Octopus as a payment option at check-out.

Octopus, the dominant payment experience in Hong Kong, boasts an impressive 98% penetration among the city's 7.5 million residents. Initially introduced as the world's first contactless card for multimodal transportation in 1997, Octopus has evolved into a versatile payment system, now widely used for retail, shopping, and food and beverage transactions at home and abroad.

In a strategic move to stay competitive in a market where digital-first payments are increasingly expected, Octopus has been driving the shift toward digital payments in Hong Kong. Since launching its mobile app in 2012, there are now more than 4.5 million Octopus wallets. With its ecosystem partners, the company continues to drive mobile payment adoption in Hong Kong, as well as expansion of interoperable payments in Mainland China and overseas. Through this integration, Checkout.com empowers merchants targeting Hong Kong residents to offer a seamless, tech-forward payment experience that meets the evolving expectations of consumers.

The collaboration will make Octopus more accessible to merchants seeking a secure, efficient digital checkout experience, while also enhancing merchants' payment performance. Checkout.com's offering includes the integration of Octopus's online payment solutions through Octopus mobile app.

Brian Sze, General Manager, APAC at Checkout.com, said: "Catering to local payment preferences is crucial for success in the Hong Kong market. Our strategic partnership with Octopus underscores Checkout.com's commitment to investing in our Asia footprint, delivering localized payment solutions that empower merchants to thrive in this dynamic region."

Edwin Lai, Head of Business Development and International Business at Octopus, said: "At Octopus, we pride ourselves for making everyday life easier. This partnership with Checkout.com will enhance and broaden the payment experience not just for our customers, but also merchants within Hong Kong and beyond. We anticipate robust demand from global and local businesses eager to access Hong Kong's consumers. We hope this collaboration will help support the growth of the city's digital commerce."

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.

With flexible and scalable technology, we help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 16 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Sony, Shein, Sainsbury's, Wise, GE Healthcare, and The Financial Times.

About Octopus Cards Limited (Licence Number: SVF0001)

Operating under the Stored Value Facilities Licence, Octopus Cards Limited (OCL) provides innovative offline and online Octopus payment services to meet customers' diverse payment needs. Launched in 1997 by OCL, the Octopus system in Hong Kong is one of the world's leading and most extensively accepted contactless smartcard payment systems. Its aspiration is to bring diversity and inclusion in payment to customers of all facets of life.

Today, more than 24 million Octopus cards and products are in circulation; spanning businesses including public transport, parking, retail, self-help services, schools, and leisure facilities, and access control for residential and commercial buildings. There are almost 190,000 Octopus acceptance points in the market. Octopus' application has been extended to online and mobile payment arenas with services including Octopus on iPhone and Apple Watch, Octopus on Samsung Pay, Octopus on Huawei Pay, Octopus App, Octopus Wallet, Octopus Mastercard® and UnionPay, bringing new payment experiences to customers.

The Octopus Group exports its unique experience and technology overseas, offering consultancy services across the world. The mission of OCL is simple: Making everyday life easier. For more information about OCL, please visit www.octopus.com.hk.

