Chengdu FBO Launching: Build China's Largest Integrated Hub for Business Aviation and Low-altitude Economy

CHENGDU, China, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu Fixed Base Operator (FBO) commenced operations on June 28, 2024, signifying a significant development for business aviation and the low-altitude economy in the Southwest region. This launch not only marks a new chapter in the aviation industry of Southwest China, but also highlights Chengdu's forward-looking strategy in pioneering the "business aviation + low-altitude economy" integrated model.

Sichuan Huahui Business Aviation Services Co., Ltd., established in April 2023 through a partnership between Sichuan Airport Group Aviation Ground Services Co., Ltd. and Sino Jet (Beijing) Co., Ltd., serves as the exclusive authorized operator of Chengdu FBO, consolidating top-tier resources. Serving as a regional hub for business aviation and a new benchmark for low-altitude economic development, the launch of Chengdu FBO will inject fresh vitality into the business aviation sector and facilitate unprecedented advancement in the low-altitude economy of Southwest China.

The integration of business aviation with the low-altitude economy

Business jets, known for their efficiency and convenience, have become the preferred mode of travel for entrepreneurs and elite individuals. Chengdu FBO, located at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, spans 5,500 square meters with 20 dedicated parking spots. It not only offers comprehensive, one-stop services for business jets but also serves as a central hub for the low-altitude economy. Passengers from business jets and high-end commercial travelers can seamlessly transfer to eVTOL and other low-altitude aircraft at Chengdu FBO, significantly enhancing travel efficiency.

The low-altitude economy, centered around various low-altitude flight activities, is driving the integrated development of industries such as aviation tourism, regional passenger transport, and general aviation services. This economic model is experiencing unprecedented opportunities for growth. Continuous technological advancements provide robust support for the research, development, and manufacturing of low-altitude aircraft such as electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, drones, and general aviation aircraft, significantly enhancing their performance and safety. Ongoing policy support further expands the application scenarios for the low-altitude economy.

Currently, mainstream business jets in the market are jet-powered aircraft designed for long-distance missions between airports, with specific requirements for airports and runways. In contrast, low-altitude aircraft represented by eVTOL feature low requirements for take-off and landing sites, zero carbon emissions, high performance, and safety. They efficiently complement business jets, offering seamless connections and providing door-to-door high-quality travel solutions for business jet customers. This integration enhances the value of time, further optimizing travel efficiency.

Against this backdrop, Chengdu FBO has demonstrated its forward-thinking approach by keenly identifying the development potential of the low-altitude economy. Through close collaboration with industry leaders like AEROFUGIA, it has pioneered an innovative model combining "business aviation + low-altitude economy". Apart from offering business jet clients more convenient and high-quality services, this model also injects new vitality into urban transportation in the Southwest region and beyond, presenting new solutions to increasingly severe urban traffic congestion issues.

The low-altitude economy has emerged as a strategically significant new industry globally, driven by the high-speed development of digital technologies, 5G communications, digital twins, and other emerging technologies. In line with data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, there were 689 general aviation companies in China with 3,173 registered general aviation aircraft and 451 general aviation airports as of the end of 2023. By the end of 2023, there were approximately 2,000 drone design and manufacturing units in China, nearly 20,000 operating companies, and 1.267 million registered drones domestically. Estimates from relevant institutions suggest that China's low-altitude economy exceeded RMB 500 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach RMB 2 trillion by 2030.

According to De Yongheng, General Manager of Sichuan Huahui Business Aviation Services Co., Ltd., Chengdu's advantageous geographical location and efficient transportation network have laid a solid foundation for Chengdu to become a regional aviation hub. Additionally, Chengdu FBO will provide robust support for the development of the low-altitude economy by optimizing airport connections and air travel services, aiming to become a demonstration point for urban air traffic in Southwest China and ultimately establish itself as a comprehensive hub integrating business aviation and the low-altitude economy in China.

By injecting high-quality resources from their respective fields into Chengdu FBO, Sichuan Airport Group and Sino Jet joint pave the way for a new era of smart travel and driving its role as a key player in the development of low-altitude economy in Southwest China and even nationwide.

Leading an efficient smart travel model

In addition to enhancing the service quality of business aviation, the launching of Chengdu FBO also promotes the development of smart travel. During the launching ceremony, Chengdu FBO hosted seminars on business aviation and low-altitude economic development in collaboration with the Asian Business Aviation Association, T-CAPITAL, and the Institute for Global Private Equity, Tsinghua University. The convergence of industry insights not only charted future development directions but also injected fresh vitality into Chengdu FBO's smart travel model.

On the other hand, the diversified comprehensive services of Chengdu FBO are particularly noteworthy, since it cleverly integrates various formats such as art exhibitions and upscale dining while meeting the refined lifestyle needs of business jet users, creating a unique high-end living space while meeting the refined lifestyle needs of business jet users. This innovative approach not only enhances the overall service quality of FBO but also injects new vitality into the prosperous development of the regional economy.

The Southwest region enters a new stage of development in business aviation and low-altitude economy with the official operation of Chengdu FBO. Leveraging outstanding facilities, a professional service team, and innovative business models, Chengdu FBO is becoming a key player in driving urban transportation transformation in the Southwest region.

Looking ahead, Chengdu FBO will continue to maintain its leadership in business aviation and the low-altitude economy in the Southwest, fostering economic prosperity and expansion. Furthermore, this innovative "business aviation + low-altitude economy" model will offer valuable experiences and insights for intelligent travel on both a national and global scale.

SOURCE Sichuan Huahui Business Aviation Services Co., Ltd.