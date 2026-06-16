Chiang Rai Times Awarded "Best South East Asia News Media Platform 2026"

CHIANG RAI, Thailand, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chiang Rai Times is proud to announce that it has been named the "Best South East Asia News Media Platform 2026" by APAC Insider. This award recognizes the independent news outlet's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible journalism to readers in Northern Thailand, the wider ASEAN region, and across the globe.

Since its launch in 2007, the Chiang Rai Times has grown from a local English-language news portal into a trusted regional platform. It provides daily coverage of politics, business, social events, and tourism, while remaining a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the public.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Anna Wong, the Editor-in-Chief of the Chiang Rai Times. "This award is a testament to our hardworking team of journalists and contributors who strive to provide clear, reliable news every single day.

We set out to give English-speaking residents and international readers a clear window into our region, and to be recognized on a Southeast Asian stage is a huge milestone for us."

The 2026 award highlights several of the platform's key achievements:

Expanded Regional Coverage: Delivering timely, accurate updates on regional development, trade, and cultural shifts across Southeast Asia.

Delivering timely, accurate updates on regional development, trade, and cultural shifts across Southeast Asia. Digital Reach: Adapting to modern reading habits by bringing clear, straightforward news to readers across web and social media channels.

Adapting to modern reading habits by bringing clear, straightforward news to readers across web and social media channels. Community Focus: Continuing to champion local business, tourism, and social causes in Chiang Rai and Northern Thailand.

As the media landscape continues to change, the Chiang Rai Times remains dedicated to its core mission: sharing reliable, independent news using clear and simple language, so that everyone can stay informed.

For more information, or to read the latest updates, please visit www.chiangraitimes.com.

About the Chiang Rai Times:

Established in 2007, the Chiang Rai Times is an independent, non-profit English-language online newspaper based in Chiang Rai, Thailand. It shares local, national, and international news, providing expatriates, tourists, and the local community with the information they want to know in a timely, easy-to-read format.

Media Contact:

Public Relations Team

Chiang Rai Times

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.chiangraitimes.com

SOURCE Chiang Rai Times