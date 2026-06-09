BANGKOK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chile is seeking to expand trade opportunities in fresh fruit, seafood, pork and wine with the Philippines following the successful conclusion of the Chile-ASEAN Business Summit 2026 in Bangkok.

Chile Seeks to Expand Food and Agribusiness Partnerships with the Philippines

Organised by ProChile, the summit brought together exporters, importers and industry leaders from across ASEAN to strengthen commercial ties and explore new business opportunities. Taking place at IMPACT Exhibition Center alongside THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, the event welcomed 28 Chilean companies and generated more than 300 business meetings with buyers from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

The Philippines has become an increasingly important market for Chilean exporters. In 2025, it ranked as Chile's third-largest destination for agri-food exports within ASEAN, receiving nearly USD 66 million worth of Chilean products, a 26% increase from the previous year.

Growth has continued into 2026, with Chilean agri-food exports to the Philippines rising by nearly 53% during the first quarter, reflecting growing demand among Philippine importers and consumers.

According to Oscar Arriagada, ProChile Trade Commissioner for Thailand and the Philippines, the summit demonstrated strong potential for deeper commercial cooperation: "Although ProChile does not currently maintain a physical office in the Philippines, we work closely with the Chilean Embassy in Manila to strengthen commercial ties and identify new opportunities. This year, three Philippine importers participated in the Chile-ASEAN Business Summit, reflecting growing interest in Chilean products and creating a foundation for stronger long-term business relationships."

Food products continue to drive bilateral trade. Pork remains Chile's leading export category in the Philippine market, while seafood exports continue to grow. Wine also presents opportunities as demand for premium imported products expands.

Fresh fruit is expected to become a key growth area. Chile currently has phytosanitary access for a range of fruit varieties in the Philippines, including cherries, grapes, blueberries and kiwifruit.

"Fresh fruit is one of the most exciting opportunities for future growth. Chile already has market access for more than ten fruit varieties in the Philippines, yet awareness among buyers remains relatively limited and export volumes are still well below their potential," said Arriagada.

Build with Chile.

#Chile #ChileASEANBusinessSummit #ProChile

SOURCE ProChile