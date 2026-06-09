BANGKOK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore has strengthened its position as Chile's leading services hub in Southeast Asia following the successful conclusion of the Chile-ASEAN Business Summit 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Singapore Emerges as Chile's Leading Services Hub in ASEAN

Organised by ProChile alongside THAIFEX-Anuga Asia, the summit brought together exporters, importers, distributors and industry leaders from across ASEAN to explore new opportunities for trade, investment and business cooperation. Taking place at IMPACT Exhibition Center alongside THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, the event welcomed 28 Chilean companies and facilitated more than 300 business meetings with buyers and importers from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

The summit took place against a backdrop of growing economic ties between Chile and ASEAN. Bilateral trade reached approximately US$5.17 billion in 2025, with average annual growth of 11.5% over the past five years. Exports beyond copper and lithium also expanded significantly, rising nearly 87% over the last decade to reach US$ 986 million.

Singapore continues to play a particularly important role in Chile's engagement with ASEAN. In 2025, the city-state accounted for 91% of Chile's service exports to the region, representing US$37.6 million. Chilean service exports to Singapore increased by 20% compared with the previous year and have grown more than tenfold since 2015.

According to Ignacio Fernández, Director General of ProChile, the country's export promotion agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore serves as a key gateway for Chilean companies seeking regional opportunities: "Beyond its role as a commercial hub, Singapore serves as a gateway for innovation, investment and knowledge-based industries across the region. The strength of our services exports reflects the growing sophistication of our economic relationship and highlights Singapore's importance in connecting Chilean companies with opportunities throughout ASEAN."

Food exports also remain a major pillar of Chile's relationship with ASEAN. Shipments more than doubled over the past decade, rising from US$295 million in 2015 to US$571 million in 2025, driven by growing demand for seafood, fresh fruit, meat products, nuts and other value-added food products.

The results reinforce ASEAN's importance as a strategic long-term partner for Chile and highlight the growing role of Singapore in connecting Chilean businesses with regional opportunities.

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SOURCE ProChile