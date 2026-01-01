China Daily Launches "China Bound" -- An English-Language Smart-Tourism Service Platform for International Travelers

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Enjoy a smart journey, and discover China! On Jan 1, China Daily officially launched "China Bound," an English-language smart-tourism service platform for international tourists. It offers one-stop services from "travel inspiration" to "personalized itineraries, enjoying intelligent Q&A, convenient ticket booking, and sharing travel stories." With just one click, travelers can unlock the wonders of China. It's an invitation to friends from all over the world to better "see China, feel China, and fall in love with China."

The "China Bound" platform operates through a website, mini-programs, intelligent systems, and overseas social media. The English-language website (www.chinabound.cn) uses a "main site + city sub-site" matrix. The main site features four core sections: "Travel Destinations," "Itinerary Planning," "Must-buy Items," and "Must-try Food," presenting China's landscapes, culture, modern life, and local customs. It is optimized for both desktop and mobile devices, offering a seamless browsing experience anytime, anywhere. City and regional sub-sites include columns such as "Uniquely in (city)," "Pre-trip Knowledge," "Specialty Cuisine," "Popular Attractions," "Must-buy Items," "Hotel Accommodation," and "Festive Activities," which will gradually expand to cover more popular and unique tourist destinations.

Mini-programs on Alipay and WeChat further enhance convenience. Supported by Ant Digital Technologies, the Alipay mini-program integrates translation, transport and hotel booking, ticketing, currency exchange, and online payment. Users can find it by searching "China Bound" on Alipay.

To precisely cater to tourists' personalized travel needs, the China Bound platform has introduced a dedicated intelligent assistant that supports multilingual smart interactions. Through conversations with the intelligent assistant, users can customize itineraries, check real-time traffic, and receive cultural background explanations. It offers personalized smart tour guide services like "thoughtful companions anytime, anywhere."

Amid the continuous optimization of China's inbound tourism policies and the increasing enthusiasm of international tourists for visiting China, China Daily is actively fulfilling its mission of "connecting China and the world." The China Bound platform will collaborate with national cultural and tourism institutions, cultural venues, and related service units to provide more credible content, tangible experiences, relatable narratives, as well as intelligent, precise, and warm one-stop services. This initiative will accompany overseas tourists on their journeys from getting to know China to truly understanding China, building an important platform and bridge for spreading Chinese culture and promoting cultural exchanges.

