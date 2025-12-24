China's tourism market reshaped by Hainan's customs shift

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

China launched island-wide special customs operations on Dec 18 in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the world's largest FTP by area, as global tourism leaders gathered on the island — a move that industry insiders believe could reshape tourism cooperation, investment and visitor flows in the coming years.

Hainan Pavilion at the CITM 2025. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The change in a package of policies coincided with the opening of the China International Travel Mart 2025 in Haikou, the capital of Hainan province, on Dec 19.

The three-day fair has attracted more than 1,000 business operators and representatives from 101 countries and regions, a record level of participation that organizers say reflects growing international interest in the island province.

Industry participants say the expected surge in cooperation is underpinned by Hainan's entry policies, which include visa-free access for travelers from 86 countries, as well as expanded visa-waiver arrangements for cruise passengers and tour groups. Combined with the new customs operations, these measures are positioning the island as a platform for joint tourism ventures.

Thailand, the guest of honor at this year's travel mart, also highlighted the broader implications of the shift in a range of policies. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said that "two-way tourism" would be central to future growth, suggesting that Hainan's development could support more balanced tourist flows and shared destination marketing.

"Hainan's customs operations make it easier for us to engage directly with the Chinese market," said Jan Vislocky of Slovakia's Vislocky Travel.

Inbound travel to Hainan has surged since Dec 18. Data from travel platform Qunar shows that international flight bookings to Haikou from this Christmas through the 2026 Spring Festival holiday have increased by more than 40 percent compared to the previous year.

Visitors are already experiencing the effects. Vika Karenina, a tourist from Russia, said the wide range of international payment options and the absence of a tax refund process made her shopping at Sanya's duty free city seamless.

"I've really enjoyed the sun and beach on this visit to Sanya, and the timing was perfect to experience duty-free shopping — it was the most delightful surprise of my trip," Karenina said on Dec 18 at Sanya International Duty Free Complex.

"The whole shopping experience was as smooth as clearing customs," she said. "Next time, I'm bringing my family."

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn