China Huadian Powers Growth and Partnership in Vietnam

Advancing Energy Cooperation and Shared Development

BEIJING, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Huadian Corporation Ltd:

China Huadian Corporation Ltd. (China Huadian) has continued to deepen its presence in Vietnam's energy sector, contributing to stable electricity supply and supporting local socio-economic development.

At the core of its operations is the Vinh Tan II 2×660MW coal-fired power plant in Vietnam's southern Tra Vinh province, invested in and operated by China Huadian. As a key project under Belt and Road cooperation, the plant has generated a cumulative 25.4 billion kWh of electricity since it began operation in 2021, accounting for approximately 33% of the province's total power generation. Through efficient and stable operations, China Huadian has helped ease regional power shortages, ensured reliable electricity supply for households and businesses, and supported local industrial and commercial growth.

Beyond project operations, China Huadian continues to strengthen long-term cooperation in Vietnam by expanding engagement with government agencies, universities, and energy enterprises. The company actively participates in industry networks, including Chinese business organizations in Vietnam, and promotes collaboration between industry and academia to enhance knowledge exchange and technical cooperation. Looking ahead, China Huadian remains committed to increasing investment in Vietnam and supporting the country's transition toward a greener and lower-carbon energy structure.

China Huadian also places strong emphasis on local talent development. Through youth exchange programs, study visits, power industry outreach activities, vocational training, and internship opportunities, the company is helping cultivate local expertise and build platforms for sustained people-to-people exchange between China and Vietnam.

With a long-term commitment to sustainable development, China Huadian will continue to invest in Vietnam's energy sector, contribute to energy security, and support shared growth under a greener and more resilient future.

SOURCE China Huadian Corporation Ltd