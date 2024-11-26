China Immigration Service Hotline 12367 to Offer Russian, Japanese and Korean Services

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 26, 2024, the telephone terminal of the China Immigration Service Hotline 12367 will support Russian, Japanese and Korean language services, in addition to the existing bilingual Chinese and English services. Users who dial 12367 can select the language service as needed by following the instructions of the voice prompt. For any user selecting Russian, Japanese or Korean language service, the hotline will establish a communication channel encompassing the user, an interpreter and a hotline operator to provide one-stop immediate services. This new move aims to deliver more convenient immigration services for foreigners in China and those planning to visit China, and to facilitate the development of a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized first-class business environment in the country.

As an integrated "customer service center" established by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) of China for both Chinese and foreign exit-entry personnel, the China Immigration Service Hotline 12367, including a telephone terminal, the "National Immigration Administration Government Service Platform 12367"(移民局12367) App, WeChat and Alipay mini-programs, a website, etc., provides one-stop consultation services through intelligent, real-time and 24/7 responses. It serves as an important platform for Chinese and foreign citizens and enterprises to address their urgent needs and problems in terms of China's immigration management. Since the start of its operation on April 8, 2021, the hotline has received over 14 million phone calls regarding policy consultation, opinions and suggestions, and other issues concerning China's immigration management from Chinese and foreign citizens. So far, its services have reached 156 countries and regions around the world, with its ratio of first-call resolution reaching 99.9% and its average satisfaction rate reaching 98.6%. The hotline is playing a crucial role in maintaining the order of immigration management, driving economic and social development, and promoting exchanges between Chinese and foreign citizens.

Moving forward, NIA will continue optimizing the operation of the hotline by constantly expanding its service channels and adding new functions, to actively cater to the needs of convenient services for Chinese and foreign citizens entering and exiting the country. NIA strives to make new contributions in facilitating the personnel exchanges between China and the rest of the world, high-level opening-up and high-quality development.

SOURCE National Immigration Administration