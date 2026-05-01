China-Malaysia Readers Forum on the English Edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume V) Held in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China Report ASEAN:

The China-Malaysia Readers Forum on the English Edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume V) was held in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, on April 30.

The event was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Tan Sri Dato' Dr. Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Malaysian Parliament, Chang Bo, President of China International Communications Group (CICG), Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport of Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, and Dato' Dr. Mohd Anuar Rethwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Language and Literature of Malaysia. More than 200 representatives from political, academic, think tank, and media sectors of both China and Malaysia also attended the event.

Tan Sri Dato' Dr. Johari bin Abdul said the book presents China's key perspectives on development, governance and international cooperation, helping the international community better understand the underlying logic of its policy approach.

For Malaysia, he noted, engaging with such a work is not only about observing China, but also about deepening mutual understanding, building trust and expanding cooperation as long-term partners. The forum provides an important platform for exchanging views and strengthening the foundation for bilateral cooperation, he added.

Malaysia will continue to advocate multilateralism and principled engagement within ASEAN and beyond, he said, and will take a rational, prudent and open approach to better understand China's governance philosophy, so as to advance bilateral relations.

Addressing the forum, Chang Bo said Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume V) vividly presents the practice and major theoretical innovations achieved as President Xi Jinping leads the Chinese people in advancing the building of a modern socialist country in all respects. As an authoritative key publication, the book enables the international community to understand the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Communist Party of China, China's development in the new era, and the Chinese path to modernization.

"High-quality development is the essence of Chinese modernization, opening up vast opportunities for China and Malaysia to advance together on the path of modernization," he noted. "High-level opening-up is a distinctive feature of Chinese modernization, providing strong momentum for China and Malaysia to walk this path together. And, effective cooperation is the fundamental support for building a community with a shared future for humanity, creating a stable environment for the two countries to progress together on the path to modernization."

Chang stated that CICG will work with Malaysian cultural, publishing, media, and think tank communities to promote the translation and publication of the Malay edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China to help all sectors in Malaysia better understand modern China and lay a solid foundation for China-Malaysia friendly cooperation.

Anthony Loke Siew Fook said in his remarks that the book's discussions on new quality productive forces, technological innovation, green and low-carbon development, and the integration of the digital and real economies address key global development issues and offer useful insights for Malaysia's own modernization path. He added that its concepts on ecological civilization reflect a long-term vision of balancing economic growth with environmental protection, providing valuable reference for countries pursuing high-quality and sustainable development.

The minister noted that the book offers a systematic understanding of China's governance system and policy logic. "The Malaysia MADANI initiative shares a highly aligned development vision with China's governance philosophy," he said. "We hope that under the leadership of both countries, Malaysia and China will further deepen practical cooperation across various fields and advance together toward modernization."

Ouyang Yujing said that Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume V) serves as an important window for the international community to understand China in the new era, as well as a key to decoding the success of China's governance. China's modernization experience provides a reference for other countries seeking their own development paths. China's high-level openness injects stable momentum into global development and prosperity, while its distinctive major-country diplomacy takes on the responsibility of shaping the future for humanity.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, he noted, the prospects for the new "Golden Fifty Years" in China-Malaysia relations are broad, and the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future will continue to deepen and solidify. "We hope that this book will help our Malaysian friends deepen their understanding of Chinese governance ideas, solutions, and wisdom," he said.

Dato' Dr. Mohd Anuar Rethwan said in his remarks that his institution has long promoted civilizational exchange through translation, introducing Chinese classics into Malay and helping local readers better understand Chinese culture.

He noted that the translation and publication of the fifth volume represent not only a linguistic endeavor, but also an exchange of ideas, development perspectives and shared aspirations. He expressed hope that the book would offer Malaysian readers deeper insights into China's development goals, governance philosophy and global role and further enrich people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

On behalf of the Chinese side, Chang Bo and Ouyang Yujing presented the English edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume V) to Tan Sri Dato' Dr. Johari bin Abdul, Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Dato' Dr. Mohd Anuar Rethwan.

During the discussion session, participating experts and scholars exchanged views on topics such as national governance, China-ASEAN regional cooperation, and China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Professor Wang Bin, Deputy Director of the Department of Industrial Economics at the School of Economics, Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), noted that the Xi Jinping Thought on Economy guided China's high-quality development towards major achievements during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. He added that the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) is not only a blueprint for China's high-quality development, but also a major opportunity for global cooperation. China looks forward to working with Malaysia and other partners to build an open and prosperous future.

Ngeow Chow Bing, Director of the Institute of China Studies at the University of Malaya, noted that the Chinese concepts such as "high-quality development" and "common prosperity" are systematically articulated and comprehensively presented in Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, through which one can gain a clearer understanding of China's overall thinking on its modernization path and drivers of development. These concepts align with global priorities on inclusive growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability and have therefore attracted great attention from all sectors in Malaysia.

Du Lan, Deputy Director of the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said that the book's discussions on the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the commitment to genuine multilateralism provide a logical foundation for China's own policy choices and offer pragmatic, open-minded approaches to cooperation for a world fraught with uncertainties.

Ian Neo Chee Hua, CEO of the Southeast Asia Research Centre for Humanities, said that the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China presents political philosophy guiding China's economic and social development as well as its relations with the rest of the world. Many of the important concepts in the book are also highlighted in China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and share strong alignment with the 13th Malaysia Plan on many key issues.

Dato' Abdul Majid bin Ahmad Khan, former Malaysian Ambassador to China and President of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, noted that the vision of openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation embodied in the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China offers important insights for current regional cooperation. Amid the profound restructuring of the global economic landscape and the reshaping of supply chains, Malaysia and China should seize the opportunities presented by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and continuously elevate bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Datuk Lum Kim Soong, President of the Federation of Malaysia Chinese Commerce Association, noted that against the backdrop of the simultaneous implementation of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and Malaysia's 13th Malaysia Plan, the two sides can deepen coordination in areas such as the digital economy, green economy, blue economy, and tourism economy, further strengthen cooperation across industrial, supply, value, data, and talent chains, and advance the implementation of the Five-Year Programme for Economic and Trade Cooperation (2024-2028).

Chen Yan, Professor at the School of Economics, Xiamen University, and Dean of the School of Economics and Management, Xiamen University Malaysia, said that development is a core priority for both China and Malaysia, with improving livelihoods and upgrading economic structures as shared goals. To build a high-level China-Malaysia community with a shared future, both sides should follow the principles promoted by the Global Development Initiative to deepen practical cooperation and ensure steady and long-term progress.

The event was jointly hosted by China's State Council Information Office, CICG, and the Embassy of China in Malaysia. It was co-organized by Foreign Languages Press and the Center for Asia-Pacific under CICG. Ding Zhitao, Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Languages Press, and Yang Jianping, President of CICG Center for Asia-Pacific, served as moderators of the opening remarks session and the discussion session, respectively.

SOURCE China Report ASEAN