HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the late autumn of 2024, under the theme of "exchanges and mutual learning for a new model of human progress," the Second Liangzhu Forum was held in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. It gathered more than 300 cultural officials, diplomats, scholars, writers, archaeologists and musicians from China and more than 60 countries and regions to tap the rich cultural resources of Liangzhu further.

China Matters’ Feature: Ink into Antiquity — Writers' Perspectives on the Liangzhu Forum

Liangzhu culture, a testament to the over 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization, boasts exquisite jade artifacts and unique architectural styles, reflecting the advanced craftsmanship and rich heritage of ancient China.

This video is featured by renowned Chinese writer Mai Jia and outstanding Spanish writer Rocío Oviedo Pérez deTudela.

In the vast river of history, archaeology and literature shine like twin pearls, reflecting each other and jointly constructing the tapestry of human civilization. The two writers discussed from unique perspectives how archaeology provides rich material and inspiration for literary creation, and how literature, with its imaginative power, gives history a more vivid life. They agreed that the Liangzhu archaeological site is not only a witness to history but also a treasure trove for literature, with profound cultural heritage and captivating historical mysteries inspiring countless literary imaginations.

Their insights were profound and enlightening, providing viewers with a fresh understanding of the relationship between literature and archaeology. This interview was not only a collision of ideas but also a cultural feast. It shows us that whether through the rigorous exploration of archaeology or the romantic imagination of literature, humans are constantly seeking the truth of history and exploring the mysteries of civilization.

