BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In science fiction films, robots are portrayed as often an indispensable part of future life. They can participate in industrial production, operate in hazardous environments inaccessible to humans, and provide services spanning medical care and daily housework. Today, such scenarios are becoming a reality in China.

China Matters’ Feature: The Booming Embodied Intelligent Robots Industry

Now, an increasing number of embodied intelligent robots are working across China—on factory production lines, football pitches, marathon courses, etc. These robots come in diverse forms, including assembly robots, inspection robots, tea-brewing robots, rescue robots and humanoid robots. On the stage of the Spring Festival Gala, robots shocked the audience with traditional yangko dance and handkerchief twirling.

What makes Chinese robot industry brilliant? First comes the "body revolution." Equipped with "super muscles", integrated actuators, robots become stronger. They can complete a half marathon race in 2 hours and 40 minutes. Strength alone isn't enough; coordination of limbs is essential. The "joint cartilage"—harmonic drive reducers—plays a crucial role. Domestic production of harmonic drives has reduced robot manufacturing costs by at least 30%. With the integration of DeepSeek, robots can now reason and learn, truly beginning to "think."

In early 2025, the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area began working together to create highly efficient supply and innovation chains. China is now shaping a "robot neighborhood" ecosystem by which a robot is designed in the morning and all its components are sourced from suppliers by the afternoon.

China has become an important contributor to shaping the future of robotics. The animation series, Xi's Thought Made Easy by China Matters will help you better understand China's embodied intelligent robots industry.

