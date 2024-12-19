BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Yangmeizhu Alley that links to the lively and bustling Dashilan, a historical and cultural conservation area in of Beijing, there is a quaint and charming shop called Beijing Postcards. This small store, founded by Lars Ulrik Thom from Denmark, is featured with cultural and creative goods with Beijing elements.

China Matters’ Feature: Lars Ulrik Thom: Understanding China on Its Own Terms

Unlike the cafes, restaurants, and cultural stores that placed closely side by side on the street, Beijing Postcards is a unique gallery dedicated to showcasing the rich history of Beijing. It offers both Beijingers and tourists a glimpse into the memories and traditions of old Beijing.

Thom's fascination with Chinese history began in 1996 when he arrived in Beijing by train from Mongolia. Immediately enchanted by the city's vitality and rich cultural heritage, he decided to make Beijing his home and delve into its history and culture. However, Beijing's rapid development over the past two decades has outpaced his expect. The city is changing every day with new constructions replacing its old look.

Determined to have a deeper understanding, Thom embarked on a mission to gather memories across the city, including scenic spots, museums, and archives. He walked into the hutongs, or alleys, to explore the traditional quadrangle courtyards remaining in the city and interview various people living there and collect an oral history of the city. The old photographs and stories of these residents enabled Thom to have a deep understanding of the significant change to the life of ordinary Beijingers. Today, visitors can see, touch and feel these historical moments of Beijing thanks to the troves of memories collected by Thom in Beijing Postcards.

https://youtu.be/5AW6aScP7v4

SOURCE China Matters