URUMQI, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Xinjiang, there is a smart greenhouse that covers an area of 9,000 square meters. Built in 2008, it was once the largest standalone facility of its kind in the region. Today, it has been divided into three parts. The 3,000-square-meter tropical plant zone houses hundreds of tropical plant species that were moved from the south to the north. It serves as the only Class-A practice education base in Xinjiang, receiving over 50,000 visits of students annually for science education and research activities.

China Matters' Feature: How Does A Smart Greenhouse Make a Difference in Xinjiang Speed Speed

Another zone functions as both a flower cultivation center and a live-streaming base for selling various types of Clivia and hundreds of other floral varieties, with monthly sales topping 100,000 yuan. In 2021, under the local government coordination, the Swan Hometown Tourism Cooperative was established to transform more than 50 greenhouses into a flower-growing base. By shifting from low-value leafy vegetables to flowers, the annual income of each greenhouse has multiplied, significantly improving livelyhood of workers and employment for local residents. The transformation enables local families to be locally employed without having to leave their hometown with growth of income. Besides, it helps these greenhouses become the bases for science education.

This transformation goes far beyond economic interests. It represents a model of sustainable development that integrates ecological awareness with community prosperity. By combining knowledge spreading, technological application, and market innovation, the project has injected new vitality into local development. It shows how forward-looking planning and targeted industrial upgrading can build economic resilience, empower communities, and create a more sustainable future for the region.

YouTube Link：https://youtu.be/DsfLzt_RozU

SOURCE China Matters