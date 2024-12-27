BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Report ASEAN:

"All ethnic groups remain closely united like the seeds of a pomegranate that stick together," goes a saying that deeply resonated with me as an Indonesian when I first heard it in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The analogy was cemented even deeper in my brain when I learned that Xinjiang is known as a "Homeland of Pomegranates."

Located in China's far northwest, Xinjiang has long been a hub of discussions surrounding ethnic unity, cultural diversity, and social development. Home to multiple ethnic groups including the Uygur, Kazak, Tajik, and Han, Xinjiang's unique blend of cultures and religions has made it an icon of China's diversity.

Xinjiang has been a crucial component of China's western frontier for centuries. Historically, it was a key hub on the Silk Road and a crossroads of trade, culture, and religion between China, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Over time, the region has become home to many ethnic groups, each of which contributed to the region's rich cultural tapestry.

Xinjiang has been a multiethnic region since ancient times. Members of 56 ethnic groups now live in Xinjiang, according to the regional ethnic affairs commission. The Uygurs make up a significant portion of Xinjiang's population and have historically practiced Islam. The Han Chinese, who form the majority of China's overall population, are also present in significant numbers, particularly in urban areas. Other ethnic groups such as the Kazak, Kyrgyz, Tajik, and Hui also contribute to the region's diversity. These groups have coexisted in the region for centuries.

In recent decades, the Chinese government has placed considerable emphasis on promoting ethnic unity in Xinjiang. This has been part of a broader effort to integrate ethnic minority-inhabited regions more closely with the rest of China, both politically and economically. Several policies have been introduced, focusing on education, language, economic development, and cultural exchange.

A key tool in the government's approach to fostering ethnic unity has been education. In many parts of Xinjiang, bilingual education programs have been established to promote proficiency in both Standard Chinese and local languages such as Uygur and Kazak. The aim is to ensure people of all ethnic groups are better equipped to participate in the broader Chinese economy while also preserving their linguistic heritage.

This approach has helped bridge some linguistic and cultural divides between ethnic groups. These programs offer the potential to create a more inclusive environment in which ethnic minorities can maintain their unique cultural identities while also participating in broader Chinese society. Efforts have already proven successful, with many Uygurs, especially the younger generation, now speaking Standard Chinese with great ease and embracing a promising employment landscape.

The Uygur and other minority ethnic groups also enjoy the same rights and opportunities in aspects of their daily life, including political activities. Many people from local ethnic groups are working in organizations of the Communist Party of China and governmental bodies as well.

Ensuring stable income and equal employment for local residents is a significant issue in Xinjiang. To develop the local economy and create more job opportunities for locals, the central government has invested heavily in Xinjiang's infrastructure and industries including transportation networks, energy projects, and urbanization initiatives. Xinjiang has become far more accessible thanks to the new highways, railways, and airports.

The cultural diversity of Xinjiang is also being bolstered by media and tourism alike. Xinjiang's historical role as a crossroads of cultures and the region's scenic landscapes and unique cultural festivals have attracted visitors from across China and around the world. These efforts seek to promote a sense of shared national pride and emphasize the importance of ethnic unity in China's multicultural society.

Ethnic unity is very important. Looking ahead, policies aimed at promoting unity must consider the unique needs and aspirations of all residents of Xinjiang and ensure that the region's rich cultural diversity remains a source of strength rather than division.

SOURCE China Report ASEAN