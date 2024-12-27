China Report ASEAN: Lighting Up Lives

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Report ASEAN:

Any time of the year, Hami, a city in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is memorable for its unique food and stunning landscapes set against the majestic Tianshan Mountains. However, September's significant temperature drops once the sharp rays of sunset beneath the Gobi Desert make Hami an even more fascinating seasonal destination.

The renowned sun-drenched scenery is ideal for renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, and hydrogen power. The region also hosts one of China's two supercomputers, which requires significant energy.

A key city in Xinjiang, Hami has attracted substantial investment in renewable energy. Though not a typical tourist destination, Hami now symbolizes Xinjiang's expanding new-energy sector. Its strategic position between the Gobi Desert and the Tianshan Mountains creates a natural wind corridor that produces consistent, high-speed winds perfect for turbines. Wind turbines and solar panels can be found all over Hami's landscapes.

Hami has utilized its vast land and favorable wind conditions to develop large-scale wind and solar projects, contributing 10 GW to Xinjiang's total 70 GW renewable energy capacity. On August 25, 2024, Hami's Vice Mayor Li Jianyong highlighted the city's role in China's renewable energy efforts. "Hami is one of the best regions in China for wind and solar energy," he declared.

Baili Wind Zone

In a treeless desert, the turbines of Baili Wind Zone look like a forest.

Baili Wind Zone, also known as the Hundred Mile Wind Zone, is a prominent project in Hami. The 231-square-kilometer project is the result of a wind-storage integration initiative introduced because 66.3 percent of Xinjiang's wind resources are located in Hami. The project is expected to generate 3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to the energy use of 900,000 tons of standard coal, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 2.8 million tons.

The Shisanjianfang wind-storage power station, located at the heart of Baili Wind Zone, is Xinjiang's largest integrated wind-storage project. Developed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Wind Power Development Co., Ltd. and Hami State Investment, it is a benchmark for high-quality new energy development and the first cross-city new energy project in Xinjiang.

SANY Wind Equipment Manufacturing

One of China's largest companies, SANY is investing big in renewable energy.

SANY Renewable Energy's Large Megawatt Intelligent Wind Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park, located in Balikun County of Hami, is a major facility for producing large megawatt wind turbines and ultra-long blades. Spanning 675 acres and with nearly 1 billion yuan (US$141.73 million) invested, the park includes a factory and office building. As of July 2024, construction was complete, and trial production had begun.

The park produces onshore wind turbines over 10 MW and blades longer than 110 meters every year. It plans to manufacture 400 turbines and 1,200 blades annually to support the "Xinjiang Power to Chongqing" initiative. The park focuses on automation, intelligent manufacturing, and digital management, aiming to become SANY Renewable Energy's leading "zero-carbon industrial park" known for quality, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmentally friendly operations.

World's First UHVDC Transmission Project

Hami is home to the world's first ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission project, the ±800 kV Southern Hami-Zhengzhou UHVDC Transmission Project. This project, part of China's strategy to transmit electricity from Xinjiang to central China, extends 2,192 kilometers from the Tianshan Converter Station in Xinjiang through Gansu Province, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Shaanxi Province, Shanxi Province, and Henan Province, ending at the Zhongzhou Converter Station in Zhengzhou, provincial capital of Henan. With a rated voltage of ±800 kV, a DC of 5,000 A, and a transmission capacity of 8,000 MW, it delivers 50 billion kWh annually—equivalent to 23 million tons of coal—while funneling 100 billion yuan (US$14.17 billion) of investment to Xinjiang. Approved in May 2011, construction began in May 2012, and structures became operational on January 27, 2014. The Tianshan Converter Station features over 80 percent localized equipment including advanced Chinese-developed thyristors and transformers.

In 2023, Hami launched the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kV UHVDC Transmission Project for both its coal and renewable energy resources, with new energy accounting for 71.83 percent of the planned 14.2 million kilowatts. The project aims to boost Xinjiang's power transmission capacity, support regional economic growth, and enhance national energy security.

The Tianshan Converter Station, located in Nanhu Township, Yizhou District, Hami City, covers 519.1 acres and is equipped with advanced technology. Xinjiang's significant coal, solar, and wind energy resources make it a crucial energy hub.

Green Computing Power

Hami is also home to a museum showcasing China's supercomputer and its applications. Placing the supercomputer in a major energy base like Hami made sense because it consumes so much energy. Given the high electricity demands of data centers, China is incorporating green energy into its computing infrastructure, with western regions leveraging renewable resources to build large data centers.

With 65.8 percent of its 25.98-million-kilowatt power capacity generated from renewables, Hami is an ideal green energy hub. The city's coal chemical industry helps regulate peak new energy usage, reducing costs.

The Hami Integrated Computing Center, completed with a 97 million yuan (US$13.75 million) investment, features intelligent, supercomputing, and general computing capabilities. It includes eight intelligent computing servers, 80 supercomputing nodes, and 100 general computing servers to deliver about 150 PFLOPS of power. The center is now serving sectors like healthcare, wind power, and the metaverse and plans to explore quantum computing and further applications with institutions like the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tsinghua University.

High Quality Development

A few other advanced technology industries in Hami provide support to the renewable energy sector while also delivering important products to the country.

With an investment of 4 billion yuan (US$567 million), Qingdian Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. produces monocrystalline silicon rods and slices, contributing to Hami's development of a complete silicon photovoltaic industry chain. The company's facilities will support the growing solar energy sector in Hami.

Xinjiang Xiangsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. was the first in China to cover the entire titanium industry chain from ore extraction to final products. The company, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons, aims to become a global leader in titanium production and meet Hami's ambition to become a major titanium industry hub.

Hami is advancing its hydrogen energy industry with significant investments in hydrogen production, storage, and refueling infrastructure. The city plans to deploy 500 hydrogen fuel vehicles and 15 refueling stations by the end of 2024 to become a leading base for hydrogen energy and transportation. Guanghui Energy Co., Ltd. is investing 150 million yuan (US$21 million) to develop a hydrogen production, storage, and refueling station. The project features a 6 MW wind and solar power setup and a 2-ton per day hydrogen station to support 10 hydrogen trucks transporting coal.

Hami is emerging as a major player in China's renewable energy landscape. Leveraging its natural resources and strategic investments in wind, solar, and hydrogen technologies, the city is setting benchmarks for energy production and sustainability. As it continues to expand its renewable energy projects and infrastructure, Hami is not only contributing to China's energy goals but also shaping the future of green technology.

