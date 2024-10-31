China Telecom Global has been awarded the 2024 CAHK STAR Award

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, 2024, the 2024 CAHK STAR Award Ceremony concluded successfully in Hong Kong. China Telecom Global was honored with the "Best AI Application Award."

(PRNewsfoto/China Telecom Global)

The CAHK STAR Award is organized by the Communications Association of Hong Kong and has been held for ten editions to date. As an authoritative industry award, the CAHK STAR Award aims to recognize enterprises that have achieved outstanding performance and innovation across various sectors of the information and communications industry throughout the year. The award of "Best AI Application Award" is a significant acknowledgment of China Telecom Global's commitment to advancing the field of artificial intelligence applications, leveraging digital technologies such as AI to facilitate enterprise transformation and promote social development.

The AI passenger flow analysis system developed by China Telecom Global integrates computer vision, image processing, real-time communication, and big data analytics, enabling precise perception and real-time statistics of passenger numbers in waiting areas, as well as intelligent management of vehicle scheduling. This effectively addresses pain points such as passenger congestion and excessive waiting times, significantly reducing average waiting times by up to 60% and achieving a customer satisfaction rate of 98%.

The AI passenger flow analysis system provides transportation service providers with rich data support and decision-making insights, reducing capacity waste and saving substantial operational costs. Additionally, it contributes to lowering energy consumption and emissions, promoting the sustainable development of public transportation, and supporting the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

In the future, China Telecom Global will continue to uphold technology innovation as its guiding principle, focusing on the research and development of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The company aims to provide comprehensive digital intelligence technology services to a wide range of industries, assisting global enterprises in accelerating their digital transformation processes and injecting a continuous stream of digital momentum into high-quality social development.

