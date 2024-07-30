HONG KONG, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted by investors and financial analysts and attained the following four awards at the "Asia's Best Managed Companies Poll 2024" by FinanceAsia, a reputable financial magazine in Asia:

" Best Investor Relations in China " – Gold Award

" – " Best Managed Company in China " – Silver Award

" Best Telecommunication Services Company " – Sliver Award

"Best Large-Cap Company in China " – Bronze Award

China Telecom Honoured with Four Awards by FinanceAsia

FinanceAsia's "Asia's Best Managed Companies" poll was based on nomination by Asia's active community of influential investors and financial analysts. The poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

China Telecom's numerous awards accredited by FinanceAsia and other similar top competitions over the years mark the endorsement by the investment community for their appreciation on China Telecom's continuous and consistent outstanding management performance, corporate governance and investor relations with high regards for its consistently strong execution capability and transparency that are leading in APAC region. China Telecom would like to sincerely thank the capital market, investors and analysts for their support, trust and commendation all along.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited