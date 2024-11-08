China Telecom was Awarded "Most Honored Company" for the 14th Consecutive Year by Institutional Investor

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) was voted as "Most Honored Company" once again in the "2024 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team Rankings" by the internationally renowned financial magazine Institutional Investor. This marks the 14th consecutive year the Company has received this prestigious award.

Institutional Investor has consistently recognized outstanding individuals and companies across various industries, with its rankings serving as direct endorsements of the quality and reliability of institutional work by investors and sell-side analysts. The polling in this year covered the entire Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, and the results were determined solely by the votes from recognized financial professionals.

The 2024 rankings were determined by the votes from 4,943 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, and 951 sell-side analysts. China Telecom stood out as the "Most Honored Company" out of 1,699 companies that received votes. China Telecom also achieved top-three rankings across various categories in the Telecommunications Sector. In addition to being ranked 1st in "Most Honored Company" of Telecommunications Sector, the Company also took the first place in Best Investor Relations and Best Company Board of Directors. Additionally, the Company ranked 2nd for Overall ESG and 3rd for Best IR Team.

The numerous accolades received by the Company in Institutional Investor's "2024 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team Ranking", showcasing the capital market's high recognition for China Telecom's management team's leadership, investor relations, and ESG. In the future, China Telecom will endeavor to continuously improve corporate transparency, facilitate communication with the market and investors, and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders.

