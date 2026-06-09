BANGKOK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of China and organized by CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd, the China-Thailand International Machinery Supply & Demand Matchmaking Conference will take place from 14:00 to 16:00 on June 18, 2026, at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), alongside Manufacturing Expo 2026, Southeast Asia's most influential industrial manufacturing exhibition. This exclusive business event gathers over 70 outstanding Chinese machinery manufacturers, covering a full spectrum of industrial equipment tailored to meet the booming procurement demands of Thai enterprises. We sincerely invite all Thai purchasing companies, industrial manufacturers and business decision-makers to join this one-of-a-kind matchmaking event and unlock unprecedented cooperation opportunities.

China-Thailand International Machinery Supply & Demand Matchmaking Conference: Connect with Top Chinese Machinery Suppliers to Boost Your Business！

Five Core Benefits for Thai Buyers:

Reliable verified suppliers: All exhibitors are carefully selected, saving you time on supplier screening and qualification checks. Pre-matched one-on-one talks: We complete supply-demand pairing in advance. You will enjoy exclusive rotational negotiations with targeted suppliers for higher efficiency. Cost-effective procurement: Direct cooperation with original manufacturers cuts intermediate costs, helping you maximize profits with quality guaranteed. Full on-site support: Bilingual interpreters, plus professional consultants offer free advice on policies, TISI certification and cross-border trade issues. Sustained follow-up services: We build long-term contact channels and keep supporting order cooperation after the event for stable supply chain partnerships.

Chinese suppliers cover five major sectors matching Thailand's industrial needs:

Auto & New Energy Parts: Vehicle components, cables, semiconductors and adhesives for automotive production.

Industrial Automation: Feeding systems, safety fences, pneumatic parts, controllers and robot accessories for smart manufacturing.

CNC & Metal Processing: Laser devices, molds, stampings and bearings for high-precision machining.

Plastic & Rubber Machinery: Extruders, molds, cleaners and related raw materials for the local plastic industry.

Electronic & PCB Equipment: Power supplies, control gear and auxiliary machines for electronics production. All products are quality-assured, tech-advanced and cost-efficient.

Event Details

Check-in: 13:30, June 18

Time:14:00-16:00, June 18

Venue: Silk 3, BITEC Bangkok

Register now via: https://www.wjx.top/vm/r0QISTU.aspx

Grab this RCEP-powered opportunity to source premium machinery and build win-win cooperation with Chinese manufacturers.

SOURCE CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd