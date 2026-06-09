China-Thailand International Machinery Supply & Demand Matchmaking Conference: Connect with Top Chinese Machinery Suppliers to Boost Your Business!
News provided byCMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd
09 Jun, 2026, 09:00 CST
BANGKOK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of China and organized by CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd, the China-Thailand International Machinery Supply & Demand Matchmaking Conference will take place from 14:00 to 16:00 on June 18, 2026, at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), alongside Manufacturing Expo 2026, Southeast Asia's most influential industrial manufacturing exhibition. This exclusive business event gathers over 70 outstanding Chinese machinery manufacturers, covering a full spectrum of industrial equipment tailored to meet the booming procurement demands of Thai enterprises. We sincerely invite all Thai purchasing companies, industrial manufacturers and business decision-makers to join this one-of-a-kind matchmaking event and unlock unprecedented cooperation opportunities.
Five Core Benefits for Thai Buyers:
- Reliable verified suppliers: All exhibitors are carefully selected, saving you time on supplier screening and qualification checks.
- Pre-matched one-on-one talks: We complete supply-demand pairing in advance. You will enjoy exclusive rotational negotiations with targeted suppliers for higher efficiency.
- Cost-effective procurement: Direct cooperation with original manufacturers cuts intermediate costs, helping you maximize profits with quality guaranteed.
- Full on-site support: Bilingual interpreters, plus professional consultants offer free advice on policies, TISI certification and cross-border trade issues.
- Sustained follow-up services: We build long-term contact channels and keep supporting order cooperation after the event for stable supply chain partnerships.
Chinese suppliers cover five major sectors matching Thailand's industrial needs:
- Auto & New Energy Parts: Vehicle components, cables, semiconductors and adhesives for automotive production.
- Industrial Automation: Feeding systems, safety fences, pneumatic parts, controllers and robot accessories for smart manufacturing.
- CNC & Metal Processing: Laser devices, molds, stampings and bearings for high-precision machining.
- Plastic & Rubber Machinery: Extruders, molds, cleaners and related raw materials for the local plastic industry.
- Electronic & PCB Equipment: Power supplies, control gear and auxiliary machines for electronics production. All products are quality-assured, tech-advanced and cost-efficient.
Event Details
Check-in: 13:30, June 18
Time:14:00-16:00, June 18
Venue: Silk 3, BITEC Bangkok
Register now via: https://www.wjx.top/vm/r0QISTU.aspx
Grab this RCEP-powered opportunity to source premium machinery and build win-win cooperation with Chinese manufacturers.
SOURCE CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd
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