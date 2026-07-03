DUNHUANG, China, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2, the "Enduring Heritage, Shared Beauty for All" Dialogue on China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage was successfully held in Dunhuang, Gansu Province of China. Yu Yingfu, Deputy Director of China International Communications Group, Xue Ning, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the Gansu Provincial Committee, and Ivan Anthony Henares, Chair of the Southeast Asian Cultural Heritage Alliance, attended the event and delivered speeches. Approximately 150 participants from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, and relevant international organizations took part, including institutional representatives, think-tank scholars, youth delegates, and journalists.

China‑ASEAN Cultural Heritage Dialogue Held in Dunhuang, China Speed Speed

Participating guests agreed that cultural heritage, as an important bridge connecting history and the future, is increasingly serving as a solid pillar for enhancing mutual understanding and deepening friendship between China and ASEAN. They called for consolidating consensus on cooperation, building a shared foundation for heritage protection, and continuously strengthening people-to-people exchanges, so as to contribute wisdom and strength to the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Guests including Ivan Anthony Henares, Chairperson, Southeast Asian Cultural Heritage Alliance; Zhang Xiaogang, Vice President, Dunhuang Academy; Li Hong, Project Director, World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and the Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO, Shanghai Center; and Herry Jogaswara, Head of Research Organization for Archaeology, Language, and Literature, Indonesian National Research and Innovation Agency, shared their practical experiences in their respective fields, covering topics such as digital conservation of cultural heritage, industrial integration, and innovative development.

During the event, Chinese and foreign guests jointly unveiled the China-ASEAN cultural heritage themed IP image and launched the "Cultural Heritage IP Incubation Capacity Enhancement Program."

The event was co-hosted by the China International Publishing Center and the Information Office of the People's Government of Gansu Province, and co-organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Dunhuang Municipal Committee and Gansu International Communication Center. It was supported by the World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and the Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO Shanghai Centre, the School of Animation and Digital Arts of Communication University of China, Malaysia Han Culture Centre, Intellectual Property Publishing House, and New Vision Cultural Industry College.

From July 2 to 5, a supporting activity – the "China-ASEAN Youth Cultural Heritage Tour" – will also be held in Dunhuang.

SOURCE China International Publishing Center