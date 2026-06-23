GUILIN, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To further deepen cultural exchanges among young people from China and ASEAN countries, from June 22 to 25, the China-ASEAN Youth Culture and Heritage Tour, organized by China International Publishing Center, took participants from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and other ASEAN countries to Quanzhou and Xing'an in Guilin. The delegation included leaders of cultural institutions and academic organizations, as well as young social media influencers from these countries.

Delegation of China-ASEAN Youth Culture and Heritage Tour Visits Guilin to Explore Northern Guangxi’s Cultural Heritage and Build Youth Friendship

The program highlighted Guilin's cultural legacy, distinctive industries, and rural revitalization practices, allowing ASEAN youth to experience both the historical depth and the contemporary vitality of Guilin. At the Xiangshan Liquor Eco-Park and the China Rice-Flavor Baijiu Museum, participants learned about the long history of Chinese brewing culture and the development of rice-flavor baijiu. They also watched a demonstration of Xiangshan Baijiu brewing techniques, recognized as an intangible cultural heritage item in Guangxi, and experienced the craftsmanship behind this traditional practice.

The journey also brought ASEAN youth closer to the local leading enterprises and the model villages to see how industry can support rural revitalization. At Milanxiang Food Co., Ltd., they saw how local rice is developed into a modern rice noodle industry with the help of patented technologies and smart production lines. The visit also showed how the "enterprise + production base + farming household" model helps link farmers and promote common development across the region. In Maozhushan Village, participants were impressed by how a small village has transformed itself through the grape industry and found a path toward rural revitalization.

With culture as a bond and young people as a bridge, the tour created a valuable platform for China-ASEAN youth to exchange ideas and learn from one another. Participants said the visit to northern Guangxi was fruitful and memorable, and expressed their readiness to act as young ambassadors for deeper friendship and closer exchanges between China and ASEAN countries.

SOURCE China International Publishing Center