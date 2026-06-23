GUILIN, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As China marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army's Long March in 2026, an international group of guests gathered in northern Guangxi to retrace the history of the Long March.

Guangxi Visit of the “Together on the Long March” International Communication Project Takes Place in Quanzhou and Xing’an, Guilin Speed Speed

From June 22 to 25, the Guangxi Visit of the "Together on the Long March" International Communication Project and the themed event "Revolutionary Ideals Above All Else, Retracing the Long March Along the Xiangjiang River" were held in the core area of the Battle of the Xiangjiang River in Quanzhou and Xing'an counties, Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The event was guided by China International Communications Group and co-hosted by China International Publishing Center and the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. With immersive study tours on Long March culture, field visits to rural industries, and interactive exchanges at its core, the event brought together senior foreign experts, youth representatives from ASEAN countries, overseas think tank scholars, descendants of Red Army soldiers, and other Chinese and international guests. Together, they revisited the historical sites of the Battle of the Xiangjiang River, followed the footsteps of the Red Army, and reflected on the spirit of the Long March.

These on-site visits are an important part of the "Together on the Long March" International Communication Project. By combining the rich revolutionary heritage of the Battle of the Xiangjiang River with Guangxi's role as a frontier of China-ASEAN exchanges, the event enabled overseas participants to better understand the contemporary significance of the spirit of the Long March, the living inheritance of revolutionary culture, and the practice of rural revitalization in northern Guangxi. The cross-border exchanges on the ground helped narrow the gap in understanding between Chinese and international young people, laying a solid foundation for continued China-ASEAN people-to-people exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations, and broader consensus on jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.

SOURCE China International Publishing Center