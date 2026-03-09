ChinaMarket Eliminates Import Risks for Indonesia's Infrastructure Sector with New "Verified Sourcing" Model

LINYI, China, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChinaMarket, the official B2B sourcing platform of Linyi Mall, announced today the successful implementation of its "Verified Sourcing Management System" during a high-profile infrastructure procurement project for the Indonesian market. The system aims to mitigate long-standing risks in international trade by providing real-time, on-site production audits for global buyers.

In February 2026, Jemmy's 4,000-km validation trip to Shandong, China, confirmed that ChinaMarket's digital audit reports matched 100% with physical factory conditions, giving Indonesian buyers the confidence to source remotely. Facing the challenge of sourcing high-standard prefabricated housing, Jemmy utilized ChinaMarket's platform to conduct a comprehensive on-site audit of manufacturing clusters in Weifang.

"The successful delivery of this infrastructure project for the Indonesian market marks a pivotal shift from traditional B2B e-commerce to Verified Sourcing 2.0," stated Mr.Zhao Zijie, General Manager of China Market – Indonesia National Pavilion.

"Our mission extends beyond simply connecting buyers and sellers; we are building a transparent, credit-based ecosystem. By leveraging the industrial clusters of Shandong and our localized service teams in Jakarta, ChinaMarket is transforming the 'Made in China' experience from a search-and-find process into a fully managed, risk-free fulfillment journey. We aren't just selling products; we are exporting supply chain certainty."

The ChinaMarket system integrates AI-powered supplier matching with offline trade services. This ensures that every container, such as the initial batch of prefab units shipped to Indonesia immediately following Jemmy's inspection, meets rigorous quality and delivery standards. Unlike traditional platforms, ChinaMarket provides a 1,400 sqm physical presence in Surabaya, Indonesia, acting as a local bridge for dispute resolution and quality assurance.

About ChinaMarket: ChinaMarket is the official B2B platform of Linyi Mall, supported by 136 wholesale markets in Shandong Province. It provides end-to-end supply chain solutions, including factory verification, QC, and logistics for global buyers.

