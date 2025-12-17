ChinaOne.Ningbo Claims Line Honours at The Sun Hung Kai & Co Around the Island Race 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ChinaOne.Ningbo sailing team achieved a milestone victory in the prestigious Sun Hung Kai & Co Around the Island Race 2025, claiming line honours in one of Asia's largest and most competitive inshore sailing events. Crossing the finish line first amongst a formidable fleet of competitors, the result marked a triumphant Hong Kong debut for the ChinaOne.Ningbo team's high-speed M32 class catamaran.

A Victorious Debut in Hong Kong

ChinaOne.Ningbo claims line honours (Image Credit: ChinaOne.Ningbo sailing team) ChinaOne.Ningbo sailing team celebrates after claiming line honours (Image Credit: China Cup International Regatta)

As a highlight of the 17th China Cup International Regatta, the Around the Island Race attracted over 200 boats and 1,500 sailors from around the region. Confronting a demanding 26-nautical-mile course—marked by unpredictable winds, shifting seas, and intricate island passages—the ChinaOne.Ningbo crew delivered an impressive display of teamwork, strategy, and resilience.

"This race is very significant for ChinaOne.Ningbo. To take line honours from a fleet of over 200 boats fills us with immense pride," said Philip Sohmen, Co-Founder of ChinaOne.Ningbo. "With a core crew of Chinese sailors, including Olympic champion Xu Lijia helming, the team pushed their limits across nearly 50 kilometers, balancing speed, precision, and endurance. This was no easy feat—our deepest admiration goes to the entire crew."

The team's lineup for this regatta included Xu Lijia, Liu Ming, Zheng Yi as well as Australian Nacra class specialists Jake Liddell and Brin Liddell. In preparation for Hong Kong's highly variable conditions, the crew completed extensive pre-race training in a wide range of wind speeds from 14 to 22 knots.

Winning Formula: Local Talent Takes Centre Stage

Unlike traditional regattas, the Around the Island Race employs a staggered start system—slower classes begin earlier, with faster vessels departing later—ensuring competitive balance and suspense throughout the event. The first group of boats started the race at 8:30 a.m., while ChinaOne.Ningbo took off in the penultimate start with the Fast Fleet boats at 10:30 a.m.

The early phase of the race tested the team's patience and precision. With light breezes of around 3 knots prevailing across Victoria Harbour, the risk of a Did Not Finish (DNF) loomed large if they failed to pass harbour entrance Lei Yue Mun before the 12:30 p.m. cutoff. Through meticulous wind-hunting and decisive maneuvers, the team cleared the gates to the harbour just in time.

"The wind was shifty around the harbour buildings, but after Lei Yue Mun, conditions became ideal," explained Team Tactician Jake Liddell. "Once in open waters, the M32's speed allowed us to overtake the fleet and secure the line honours."

Charting the Future: Sailing Forward with a Mission

Beyond sporting achievement, this victory embodies a fusion of Ningbo's maritime heritage - as a hub of the maritime Silk Road and the world's highest volume port - and modern sailing excellence. Bringing this spirit from its base at the

Xiangshan Asian Games Sailing Centre in Ningbo to Hong Kong's harbour, the team showcased the pioneering character of Ningbo—defined by perseverance, collaboration, and exploration.

"As a Hong Kong person with roots in Ningbo, we're proud to bring the spirit of Ningbo to Hong Kong," said Philip Sohmen. "ChinaOne.Ningbo is dynamic, dedicated, and resilient—a true reflection of that spirit. This honour belongs to the crew and would not have been possible without the strong support of the Ningbo Sports Bureau, Xiangshan County People's Government, and our valued partners, including Youngor and Helly Hansen."

About ChinaOne.Ningbo

ChinaOne.Ningbo is a professional sailing team established in 2017 with the support of the City of Ningbo and managed by two-time America's Cup winner Craig Monk. The team unites top Chinese and international sailors under a mission of global collaboration and excellence in competitive sailing. Since its inception,

ChinaOne.Ningbo has captured five world championship titles, including the M32 World Championships in 2017 and 2018, while continuing to lead the development of professional sailing across Asia and contributing to youth and amateur sailing development in Ningbo. ChinaOne.Ningbo recently achieved third place in the 2025 M32 class world championships held in November 2025 in Miami, the only Asian team to participate in this high level regatta.

SOURCE ChinaOne. Ningbo Sailing Team