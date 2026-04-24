CHINAPLAS 2026 Media Day: Highlights from 8 Exhibitors

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19–20, 2026, the global plastics and rubber industry's top echelon gathered in Shanghai for the CHINAPLAS Media Day, co-hosted by Adsale Exhibition Services and CommNow China. As the definitive curtain-raiser to the main exhibition, this event brought together senior executives from eight industry titans. More than just a press conference, the session acted as a strategic barometer, revealing the high-tech roadmaps, sustainability breakthroughs, and "China-focused" priorities set to reshape the manufacturing landscape.

Evonik opened with a bold vision, "Shaping an Infinite Future," unveiling material solutions for next-generation industries like NEVs, the low-altitude economy, and green hydrogen.

Chambroad Group showcased a sophisticated portfolio tailored for the rigorous demands of low-altitude economy, NEVs, medical technology, and specialized aviation, emphasizing the power of collaborative innovation in high-growth sectors.

Sustainability was the core theme for BASF, which presented its "Carbon Exploration Journey." By focusing on the full lifecycle of materials in the footwear and textile industries, BASF proved that performance and environmental stewardship are now twin engines of value-chain growth.

On the machinery front, ENGEL Group addressed production pain points through its dual-brand strategy (ENGEL and WINTEC). Their presentation tackled the primary pain points in modified plastics injection molding, offering integrated, intelligent solutions for sectors ranging from automotive & packaging to medical, LSR and micro-foaming. ENGEL emphasized how smart production can simultaneously drive down costs and carbon footprints.

Kingfa highlighted the intersection of materials and intelligence. Their display covered an expansive range of applications, including consumer electronics, smart home systems, NEVs, low-altitude applications, and the frontier of "embodied intelligence" (robotics). Leveraging its unique "global-local" supply framework, Kingfa continues to set the pace for high-quality growth in the modified plastics sector through deep technical expertise.

Syensqo introduced specialty polymers essential for the "twin transitions"—digital and green—targeting critical nodes in the supply chains of NEVs, green hydrogen, electronics, healthcare, and semiconductors.

ARBURG chose this stage for the Asia debut of its Allrounder Trend electric series, combining high-end German engineering with optimized ownership costs for the competitive electronics and NEV markets.

In a major bio-based breakthrough, CovationBio launched Xatryx®, a non-food-based bio-PTMEG. This "drop-in" replacement for fossil-based alternatives allows manufacturers to slash carbon footprints without any process adjustments, marking a milestone for the circular economy.

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SOURCE Adsale Exhibition Services and CommNow China