China's enduring commitment to peaceful development: a consistent path across past, present, and future

Amid a turbulent and rapidly evolving global landscape, one principle remains consistent in China's international engagement: its unwavering commitment to peaceful development. This steadfast approach continues to position China as a stabilizing force for global peace and progress.

China recently hosted the largest-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in history and put forward the Global Governance Initiative, reinforcing its support for more inclusive and effective international systems.

The country solemnly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, joining the international community in remembering history and safeguarding peace.

Simultaneously, China has advanced cooperation through platforms such as BRICS and the United Nations, announced new nationally determined contributions at the UN Climate Change Summit, and launched fresh initiatives to support global women 's development at the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

China not only firmly follows the path of peaceful development but also actively contributes to global stability and positive momentum for peace and development.

The pursuit of peace and development is deeply rooted in Chinese civilization, which has long valued harmony and aspired for universal peace. Despite enduring a century of national humiliation, China emerged with a strengthened resolve to safeguard peace, not to pursue aggression or dominance.

History affirms that peaceful development is not only a national choice but a universal truth. The enduring aspirations of humanity for peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom continue to guide collective progress. Even in times of disruption, history shows that solidarity enables the international community to restore and advance its course.

In today's uncertain international environment, the call for peace and development remains both morally imperative and globally supported. The historical trend toward building a community of shared future for humanity remains firmly on track.

Looking ahead, China remains firmly committed to its path of peaceful development, while actively contributing to global peace and development.

China's role in promoting peace and development is evident in its commitment to shared growth. Recently, China announced at the UN headquarters in New York that it will not seek any new special and differential treatment in current and future WTO negotiations. This solemn decision demonstrates its commitment to upholding the multilateral trading system and its sincere desire to promote common development.

China also addresses global security challenges through tangible actions. From active participation in UN peacekeeping missions to successfully facilitating the Saudi Arabia-Iran rapprochement, and consistently advocating political resolutions to the Ukraine and Palestinian-Israeli conflicts, China demonstrates its firm commitment to international peace.

Equally important is China's embrace of dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations. This year, the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations was marked by themed events held simultaneously in New York, Geneva, Vienna, Nairobi, Paris, Bangkok, and The Hague. China has also hosted the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting, the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations, and the Beijing Culture Forum. Together, these platforms have fostered understanding, cooperation, and peaceful exchange among nations.

Moreover, China contributes to global governance reform by advocating for a system based on sovereign equality rather than hegemonic dominance. The Global Governance Initiative proposed by China aims to build a more just and equitable global governance system and provide a solid foundation for sustained global peace and development.

Chinese modernization follows the path of peaceful development. China will continue to serve as a force for global peace, stability and progress. Looking ahead, if all nations uphold peaceful development, cooperate to safeguard global stability, and work together toward building a community with a shared future for humanity, the collective journey of humanity will advance toward a brighter and more promising future.

