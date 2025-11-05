RX Huabo's Shenzhen Gift Fair 2025 Wraps Up with 4,500+ Exhibitors, Showcasing AI-Driven, Scenario-Based Consumer Trends

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd China (Shenzhen) International Gifts and Home Products Fair (SZ Gift Fair), held from Oct. 20–23, 2025 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, drew to a successful close. The four-day event hosted more than 4,500 exhibitors and attracted buyers from around the globe, reaffirming the Fair's role as a leading sourcing platform and a bellwether for design-led and IP-driven product trends across the gift and home sectors.

AI Enables a New Era of Scenario-Based Consumer Experiences

Leading smart home appliance brands, from Xiaomi to Midea, used AI to design a smart ecosystem for the home. Robot manufacturers such as DJI and Ecovacs showcased next-generation vacuum cleaners that can prioritize cleaning tasks and operate autonomously. In the audio sector, EDIFIER's AI-tuned headphones automatically calibrate to the user for an optimized listening experience. A wave of wireless, lightweight imaging and livestream tools—led by Hohem and Godox—targets pro‑grade content creation on the go. It signals a shift from stand‑alone products to scenario‑centric experiences that anticipate and adapt to users' lives.

Emotional Value: Gen Z Is Rewriting Consumption Logic

Helen Shen, the Vice President of RX Huabo, shared insights from the "2026 China Gift Industry White Paper" at the Gift Industry Summit Forum, noting that consumers worldwide increasingly value personalization and aesthetics — signaling a rise in "emotional consumption." As a major consumer force and core of the workforce, Gen Z prioritizes emotional connection and self-expression. Fragrance diffusers, creative homewares, and personalized appliances are no longer just functional; they serve as symbols of care and identity. This shift explains why younger consumers are willing to pay a premium for products that blend emotional resonance with practical utility.

About RX Huabo

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo has become the largest and most influential exhibition organizer in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organizes 16 professional B2B exhibitions at home and abroad each year, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to meet the purchasing needs of 3 million buyers. And through the online platform Limaotong, the new media matrix to build an omni-channel B2B online and offline trading platform to help quality suppliers, for millions of professional buyers to provide a year-round, efficient procurement platform.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RX Huabo