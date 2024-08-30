CHINATOWN MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL 2024 CELEBRATES THE JOYOUS TRADITIONS ACROSS GENERATIONS

The memorable Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival returns with a theme of "Celebrating Mid-Autumn Across Generations," showcasing the evolution of festive customs across three generations to highlight Singapore's multiculturalism, enduring family bonds, cultural heritage, and communal joy.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinatown's highly anticipated Mid-Autumn Festival is set to light up the streets once again this year from 30 August to 2 October 2024. Taking place in the heart of Chinatown, the festival will feature a dazzling street light-up alongside a string of exciting activities, including the latest addition of Lantern Riddles in an interactive and engaging digital format. The vibrant celebrations aim to foster unity amongst Singaporean families and international visitors, while celebrating Singapore's rich multiculturalism and Chinese traditions. As visitors and families walk through the lantern-filled streets, they are reminded of the timeless joy and unity that the festival brings, uniting the past, present, and future.

Illuminating the streets of Chinatown, the Official Street Light-up and Opening Ceremony, accompanied by a spectacular street display of lighted sculptures and colourful street lanterns expressing the harmonious theme. Organised by the Chinatown Festival Committee and supported by Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens' Consultative Committee, the light-up sprawls across New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road, and Upper Cross Street. Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, Second Minister for Home Affairs and Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC Grassroots Organisations (Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng) will inaugurate the festival with the ceremonial lighting of the lanterns, marking the beginning of a month-long celebration of tradition, family and cultural heritage.

This year's celebration is themed "Celebrating Mid-Autumn Across Generations", highlighting the evolution of festive customs from the past to the present. Nestled in the heart of Chinatown is its centrepiece – a magnificent eight-metre high lantern that captures the essence of familial bonds and festive tradition, serving as a poignant reminder to encourage everyone to spend time with family. The towering centrepiece depicts three generations of a family gathering under the moonlight and lanterns to share the joy of Mid-Autumn Festival over the years. These stories come to life through the three segments, each depicting a distinct era of celebration.

The journey begins with the nostalgic charm of the grandparents' era where they can be seen preparing to host the family with home-made mooncakes, lighting paper lanterns, and sharing stories under the full moon, reflecting the close-knit familial ties of yesteryear. The journey then transitions to the parents' era, capturing the strong community spirit with community activities like mooncake-sharing and lantern processions against the sentimental backdrop of old HDB flats. The journey ends in the present day with a vibrant scene against Singapore's modern skyline, where families from all three generations come together to celebrate. This design honours the rich cultural heritage of the Mid-Autumn Festival and bridges the past, present, and future, reflecting the festival's enduring significance in fostering family bonds and communal joy.

Mrs Josephine Teo, Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC GROs (Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng) said, "This year, as we light up the streets of Chinatown, we also celebrate the unique way of celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival across generations. This festival is not just a celebration within the Chinese community, but also a celebration of our rich multiculturalism embraced by all races in Singapore."

Ms Lim Shoo Ling, STB's Director of Arts and Cultural Precincts said, "This year's Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore's Chinatown celebrates multi-generational ties and festive traditions that will resonate with both locals and international visitors through its emphasis on the significance of family. The event offers an immersive experience of Singapore's rich traditions and customs for visitors and locals to enjoy. The festivities add vibrancy to our cultural precincts and enhance Singapore's appeal as a destination."

Throughout the festival, a dynamic array of activities awaits both Singaporeans and international travellers to enjoy quality time with family and loved ones in the vibrant heart of Chinatown. The festival's diverse events promise to honour traditional customs while embracing contemporary elements, making it a memorable celebration for all ages. The festival celebrates the timeless stories and traditions of the Mid-Autumn Festival, cherished and preserved through the ages.

The festival will offer a wide range of activities for visitors to enjoy, highlighted by the return of the popular Chinatown Lantern Walk and the new Lantern Riddles that visitors can engage with while strolling through the illuminated streets. Registered participants can fully embrace the Mid-Autumn ambience by walking through streets aglow with stunning light displays, starting from Chinatown Point and ending at Kreta Ayer Square, while also solving intriguing riddles attached to the beautifully crafted lanterns. Each participant will receive a cellophane lantern and a goodie bag filled with delicious traditional Mid-Autumn treats.

Taking place across the precinct, the festival's Festive Fair will be held at the open space in front of People's Park Complex. Visitors can also look forward to family-friendly activities, including free Weekend Stage Show at Kreta Ayer Square across three dates, and the ever-popular all-ages Lantern Painting Competition.

In line with the Chinatown Festival Committee's commitment to sustainability, the 'Adopt a Lantern' campaign will allow selected street lanterns to be repurposed at the end of the festival. Now in its ninth year, this initiative provides the public with a unique opportunity to give these beautiful lanterns a second life, promoting environmental consciousness and community involvement.

The Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrations 2024 runs from 19 August to 2 October. To view the full festival programme, please visit chinatownfestivals.sg/ .

SOURCE Chinatown Festival Committee