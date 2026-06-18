Chinese Short Drama The Lady from the Northeast Season 2 Gains Popularity in Malaysia, Showcasing Compelling Sino-Malaysian Cultural Exchanges

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, The Lady from the Northeast Season 2, produced by China's leading short drama label Heard Island, has officially premiered. The series continues the cross-border love story between Qian Xiaohui, a girl from Northeast China, and Zhou Hexuan, the son of a wealthy Malaysian family, that began in the first season. This drama series is the first vertical-screen short drama deeply connected to Malaysia, featuring many authentic Malaysian details. Moreover, the male lead is played by Malaysian actor Kevin Ye!

The first season of The Lady from the Northeast achieved over 3 billion views in its first month of release, won the International Communication Award at the Macau International Short Drama Festival, and lead actor Kevin received the Most Promising Star Award. Within five days of its premiere, the second season has already surpassed 100 million in popularity index and 1 billion views in China, while also sparking heated discussions on overseas platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and FlickReels.

The Lady from the Northeast Season 2 revolves around Xiaohui bringing Hexuan and his entire family back to Northeast China for their wedding. The cultural differences between China and Malaysia are transformed into dense dramatic moments, creating numerous hilarious scenes. A Malaysian mother-in-law walks out of Shenyang Airport wearing a mink coat, sweating profusely from the heat; at the morning market, she goes from disliking the oily and salty snacks to completely falling in love with them, even wanting to poach the breakfast stall owner with a million-dollar annual salary. These plots have successfully sparked curiosity among many Malaysian viewers about Northeast China—their top desire is to go to Northeast China for a hot iron pot stew, and also experience the legendary public bath scrubbing.

The The Lady from the Northeast series skillfully incorporates numerous Malaysian cultural details, allowing local audiences to see reflections of their own lives through laughter, triggering widespread emotional resonance and cultural identity. For example, the male lead walks barefoot as soon as he enters the house, and offers the female lead uniquely Malaysian snacks and teh tarik. In the first season, the "lo hei" yusheng ceremony during Chinese New Year for Malaysian Chinese, as well as the exquisite and elegant traditional Nyonya clothing, also gave Chinese audiences a genuine appreciation for the unique charm of Nanyang Chinese culture.

Malaysian actor Kevin (Ye Wen) stands out with his relaxed and natural acting skills. During filming, he actively learned Northeast Chinese dialect, effortlessly saying phrases like "gan ha ne" (what are you doing). Hong Kong TVB veteran actress Michelle Ye plays the Malaysian mother-in-law, who transforms from a dignified wealthy matriarch to someone who learns to steam buns and sew cotton pants—the mother-son affection she portrays deeply moves both Malaysian audiences and Chinese viewers. This drama uses the bond of family affection to transcend regional differences, setting an excellent benchmark for cross-cultural exchange and cooperation in film and television between China and Malaysia.

The drama was filmed entirely on location in Shenyang. The rich Northeast Chinese charm has sparked strong curiosity among overseas audiences about iron pot stew, morning markets, and public bath scrubbing. Many Malaysian viewers are already eagerly calling for the next season: "Come film in Malaysia!" "We want to see Xiaohui open an iron pot stew chain in Malaysia!"

SOURCE Heard Island