CHiQ Proud to Partner with Dragons for 2024 and 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lately, CHiQ proudly announced the St George Illawarra Dragons as an official partner for 2024 & 2025.

CHiQ, one of the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliance companies, will be the Club's Official Consumer Electronics and Whitegoods Supplier.

CHiQ brand logo will be displayed on the front panel and one rear panel of the men's team shorts and signage will be displayed at home games, as well as digital advertising on Dragons online channels.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb expressed enthusiasm about welcoming CHiQ to the club, stating, "CHiQ's products are truly world-class, and we are thrilled to contribute to the development of their brand in the Australian market."

"We value their trust in us as a club and eagerly anticipate cultivating a strong partnership over the coming seasons."

CHiQ General Manager David Esler drew comparisons between the two companies.

"We are pleased to partner with the Dragons to promote our brand to Australian consumers through Rugby League," he said.

"The Dragons have great ambition and are working hard to be the number one team in Australia."

"CHiQ is a brand with ambition to become a household name so the Dragons are a very good partner for us to work with to improve our brand recognition and value."

The CHiQ brand made its debut in Australia in 2019 and has since garnered significant recognition. It has received the "Most Satisfied Customers Refrigerators" award from Canstar Blue and the "Highly Commended Award for Best Freezer Brand" from Finder. Both are esteemed Australian review organizations, highlighting CHiQ's excellence in quality and customer satisfaction.

CHiQ's choice to expand into the locally popular rugby sport in Australia as a new area of sports marketing showcases the brand's commitment to rooting itself in the local market. Following its sponsorship of the FIS Ski World Cup event, CHiQ continues to make waves in the sports arena, attracting daring and determined young people worldwide, and injecting youthful vitality into the brand.

SOURCE CHiQ