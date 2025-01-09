LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8th, at a concurrent event during the CES 2025 in Las Vegas, CHiQ was honored as one of the Global Smart Home Brands Top 10 by International Data Group (IDG). This accolade highlights CHiQ's outstanding performance in the smart home sector.

James Wu, General Manager of CHiQ International Brand Business Center said, "Being named one of the 'Global Smart Home Brands Top 10' is a significant acknowledgment of CHiQ's international market standing. Looking ahead, CHiQ remains committed to delivering high-quality products and services globally."

CHiQ Named Among the Global Smart Home Brands Top 10 (PRNewsfoto/CHiQ)

At CES, CHiQ showcased a range of AI-driven products, featuring its first AI TV and the 100-inch CHiQ AI Wallpaper TV, both offering personalized services via the advanced CHiQ Canghai Intelligent Agent. It also introduced an AI refrigerator that reduces noise and defrost issues, and an AI air conditioner that enhances comfort while cutting energy use by 40%. Additionally, the CHiQ Ozone Supreme Care Washer & Dryer Pair offers efficient washing and instant drying with advanced care features. The CHiQ Smart Home System integrates proactive service, energy efficiency, enhanced security, and AI technology, enabling users to save up to 20% on energy bills.

Since entering the international market in 2017, CHiQ has embodied the slogan "Smart with Style" in 2023, showcasing its dedication to innovative, stylish products. Now present in over 40 countries, CHiQ offers a diverse range, including TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.

CHiQ has energized its brand through strategic partnerships with renowned athletes like Olympic skiing champion Andreas Wellinger and through sponsoring high-profile international sports events. The brand's participation in the FIS Ski World Cup events and sponsorships of regional sports teams and events including Australia's St. George Illawarra Dragons, South Korea's Daegu FC, and the Terra Wortmann Open, have significantly boosted its global visibility. These initiatives have elevated CHiQ's global presence and strengthened consumer engagement.

In 2024, CHiQ experienced remarkable growth, with European sales up over 30%. Australia saw a 40% increase, and Indonesia an impressive 55%. Meanwhile, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Latin America, and the Middle East, all reported significant revenue growth.

Looking to the future, CHiQ will continue to prioritize innovation, leveraging its exceptional products and services to deepen global consumer connections. The brand aims to usher in a new era of smart homes and set new benchmarks for smart living.

