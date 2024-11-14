Chrisye Lives On: A New Year Tribute Concert at The Westin Grand Ballroom, Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 draws to a close, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah are gearing up for a vibrant New Year's Eve celebration. This year's event promises a memorable staycation experience and a chance to revisit iconic music through a special "New Year Tribute Concert to Chrisye" held at The Westin Grand Ballroom and Convention Center, the largest in East Java.

A Musical Homage to a Legend

New Year Tribute Concert and Gala Dinner: "CHRISYE" at The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center, Surabaya

Following the success of their previous New Year's Eve concerts, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah are back with a night dedicated to the legendary Indonesian musician, Chrisye on December 31st, 2024. The Westin Grand Ballroom will be transformed into a mesmerizing tribute to the iconic singer, adorned with stunning LED installations that trace his musical journey. Guests will be enchanted by captivating stage performances and dazzling lighting displays.

A Stellar Lineup of Artists

The concert will feature a stellar lineup of talented musicians who will give tribute to Chrisye's enduring legacy. Acclaimed pop singer Andien will grace the stage with her distinctive voice, reimagining Chrisye's timeless hits with a contemporary touch. Joining her will be the legendary band from the 90s, Warna, whose energetic performances and soulful vocals continue to captivate audiences.

"The exciting aspect of this 'Tribute to Chrisye' session is the opportunity to experience Chrisye's music reimagined by different artists," says Tessa Zelyana, Complex Marketing and Communications Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah. "Andien's soothing voice and contemporary pop arrangements will contrast with Warna's powerful vocals and energetic style. We chose Chrisye as our theme because his music resonates with all ages, and his songs are woven into the fabric of our lives. We hope this show creates a memorable experience for everyone who attends, regardless of generation."

In addition, Seraphim Orchestra, a renowned orchestra from Surabaya, and the dynamic band Pagi Boeta from Semarang will contribute to the festivities. The evening will culminate in a joyous sing-along session, bringing together music lovers of all ages.

A Luxurious New Year's Eve Gala Dinner

To complement the musical extravaganza, The Westin's culinary team will present a lavish Gala Dinner. Guests can indulge in a delectable buffet featuring a wide array of culinary delights, from exquisite appetizers to sumptuous desserts.

Double the Fun: Unique Staycation Packages at the "Double-Decker" Hotel

Situated in a single building with the unique distinction of being Surabaya's only "double-decker" hotel, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah offer a variety of staycation packages to suit your preferences.

For those seeking an elegant and luxurious 5-star experience, The Westin Surabaya presents the special "New Year Escapades" room package. Meanwhile, Four Points Pakuwon Indah caters to those looking for a more modern and contemporary stay with their "New Year Stayover" package. Both properties offer a special 2 Days 1 Night Room Bundling Package designed for guests staying past December 31st, 2024. This package includes access to the "CHRISYE" Tribute Concert and Gala Dinner for two people at The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center, the largest ballroom in East Java.

For a truly unforgettable New Year's Eve, book your staycation package at westinsurabaya.com or fourpointspakuwonindah.com.

SOURCE The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah